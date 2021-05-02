Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi Ministry of Sports agreed to establish an investment company affiliated with Al-Ittifaq Club, according to the Saudi club’s account on its Twitter account.

In a statement, the club indicated that the company’s registration certificate was officially issued by the Ministry of Trade under the name of Al-Itifaq Club Investment Company, which has limited liability.

The statement added that this step comes as a translation of creative ideas and ambitious steps in the sports sector that are in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, and to develop and raise investment efficiency and the size of sponsorship contracts, increase revenues and better investment for the club’s facility and facilities.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Dabal, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, expressed his sincere thanks to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the support enjoyed by all sectors in the Kingdom, especially the sports sector.

Al-Dabal also thanked the Ministry of Sports under the leadership of the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, describing the issuance of the Ministry of Sports’s approval to formally establish the Al-Ettifaq Investment Company in the new era towards prosperous future investment prospects that coincides with the club’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of its establishment.

Al-Dabal revealed that the club’s investment objectives will include many tasks, the most prominent of which are investing and operating the club’s trademarks, receiving and investing the company’s funds and the club’s surplus funds and collecting those investments.

The club’s investment objectives also included the operation of all investment, sponsorship, advertising, leasing and rental contracts. The license allows the company to own all investment rights for the club and its players, programs, projects, marketing, operation and sale, and it also allows managing all relationships with investors and managing all relationship and investment programs with the masses and membership programs.