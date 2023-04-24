This weekend Real Madrid managed to defeat Celta de Vigo, a result that is actually worth little because with Barcelona’s victory over Atlético de Madrid, the difference in terms of points between the two institutions is still 11 points. However, the match between those from the country’s capital and the team from Vigo ended up being more productive than expected for Ancelotti’s men, as they managed to closely follow one of his future signings.
In 90min We have informed you that Real Madrid has enormous interest in the signing of Gabri, as they are surprised by the quality of football that he is showing. For this reason they have considered signing him since the winter market, knowing that they will have enormous competition with clubs from the Premier League. However, those from the capital of Spain, specifically the president of the club, Florentino Pérez, has taken a step forward to finalize the arrival of the Spanish pearl of only 20 years.
Prior to the match against Celta, the typical courtesy meal between directives was held, but this ended up becoming a market meeting, since Florentino and the head honcho of Celta de Vigo, Carlos Mouriño, would have closed final figures for the transfer of the creator of Iberian game. In addition, they have agreed that he will remain on loan within the club for another year so that he can continue his training and will join the white squad in the summer of 2024. Everything will become valid as soon as the club complies with the payment.
