It was not even close to a good season for Vlahovic with Juventus, unlike his first 6 months with the club, the Serb experienced a loss of play that was accompanied by a host of injuries, for these reasons, the figures goal that presented the ‘9’ were well below what they are and need within Turin.
In addition, due to the instability that Juventus is experiencing, both in administrative and sporting terms, the player’s desire since the previous winter transfer window is to leave the club, but he has not had any luck with said task. Now, everything indicates that in the summer Dusan’s goodbye from the Turin squad is inevitable, he has had many suitors on the table but it seems that the ‘9’ will continue his career in France with the PSG shirt, with whom he has closed personal terms.
International press confirms that both parties have reached a full contractual agreement. The striker and PSG have agreed on the conditions for the Serb’s arrival and the signing is pending what the two institutions can agree on. Juventus have verbally tied Lukaku, for whom they will pay around 30 million euros, a movement that is subject to the sale of Vlahovic, which they want to close for at least 80 million euros, a figure that they are already analyzing inside the park. princes whether it is prudent to pay it or not. The movement will conclude this week for better or for worse.
