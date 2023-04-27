FC Barcelona does not have the best financial performance to date. The reality is that although the club has improved its numbers compared to what they were at the start of Joan Laporta’s management, it cannot be concluded that the Barcelona team has reached financial fullness to this day, because It is not like this. By this reason, of face to the market of signings of the summer the culés will have to move with calm, analysis and precaution inside the same.
More news about FC Barcelona
The club considers that it has a good player base and that now the key is to reinforce specific areas within the pitch, also based on the casualties that they manage to sign in the summer. One of the areas where there have to be signings at all costs is the center of the attack, since Lewandowski is not having the best performance and it is partly due to wear and tear. The forward polcao has no replacement, something that the culés must solve anyway.
And the solution has a first and last name. According to information from the newspaper Sport, there has been a meeting between Aubameyang’s entourage and Barcelona to continue discussing his arrival and both parties have reached a financial agreement, where the Gabonese accepts one of the lowest salaries in the squad in order to return to Xavi’s team. Both parties see the transfer as viable, as long as the former Arsenal manages to end his relationship with Chelsea and return to the club as a free agent.
