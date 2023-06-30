London(dpa)

British news agency (BA Media) has learned that Manchester United has succeeded in reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, for 55 million pounds ($69 million). (BA Media) added that the club, known as the “Red Devils”, will pay five million pounds in additions based on performance and success.

Mount will reportedly sign a five-season contract with the option to renew for an additional season. The contract with Mount comes to enhance the options of the Dutch coach, Eric ten Hag, the coach of the team, especially in the midfield.

Mount had been included in the dental groups for Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and making 22 in 129 matches with the team in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, participated in 36 international matches with the England national team and participated in the European Nations Cup 2020 final against Italy.