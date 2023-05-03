Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 01:25



The agreement on the implementation of the 35 weekly hours in the Public Administration of the Region of Murcia has entered a phase of stagnation. The Minister of Economy and Finance of the regional government, Luis Alberto Marín, yesterday conveyed his refusal to accept the conditions proposed by the CC OO and the UGT to apply the reduction in working hours that the regional government itself presented and to which the trade unions had given green light.

Marín informed the union representatives – among them the general secretaries of CC OO and UGT, Santiago Navarro and Antonio Jiménez, respectively, and the president of Anpe, Clemente Hernández – that they continue to analyze the package of extraordinary measures such as the second professional career and the telecommuting. However, he included the development of performance evolution by each public employee.

“We agree to evaluate person by person, but let it be done now, let’s not wait any longer to sign the agreement,” said Antonio Martínez, general secretary of Public Services of the regional UGT, before assuring that the counselor “is playing at bewilderment ». “Time is passing and we are getting into the regional elections, which makes us think that he is disrespecting us,” Martínez asserted. «We gave in to their proposals; now we just hope that they give the go-ahead to our package of measures,” said the trade unionist.

The regional Executive now requests the development of the performance evaluation by each public employee

Next Monday, the Minister of Economy and Finance has once again summoned the unions to continue with negotiations that began on December 5 and whose end is not yet in sight.

UGT and CC OO requested the convening of the general negotiating table as a matter of urgency to address the issue together with the other unions. “We do not rule out mobilizations, even if they say that they do not have votes and that they do not care if they are whistled,” said Martínez.

To begin with, on Monday, at 6:00 p.m., the UGT and CC OO will gather in front of the Ministry of Education headquarters to demand that the work of educational assistant technician be recognized. And, on Wednesday, the UGT has already announced another mobilization in front of the Public Function and Imas doors.

The unions convened the general negotiating table as a matter of urgency to show their unity

For his part, the general secretary of CC OO called the meeting “regular” and stressed that the application of the 35 weekly hours “is defined” and that the counselor requested a draft with a more specific proposal to transfer information about the measures. «We are demanding once again to recover the taken rights; there is nothing new, “said Navarro, who believes that the unions are united.

“There are new demands”



The unions accepted last week the application of the reduction in working hours imposed by the regional Executive, only if it promised to comply with a series of measures such as the implementation of the professional career both in the civil service sector and in education. They also requested a series of advantages for public employees over 60 years of age, the regulation of teleworking so that workers could voluntarily decide if they wish to carry out their tasks from home and the execution of equality plans, as well as the recovery of union rights taken away in 2012.

“There is an agreement on the implementation of the 35 hours, but the unions have put other demands on the table to close the agreement that have nothing to do with the 35 hours and are new proposals,” defends the Community.

As of January of next year, all public employees of the administration and services and of the Murcian Health Service will begin to reduce their working hours, with the exception of education workers, who would begin this September and would see it complete in September 2024. The Government offers that public education employees reduce from September of this year one class hour and, from January to August, another hour and a half face-to-face. In September of the next school year, that face-to-face time would be eliminated and another class hour would be cut, so they would start with two less class hours.