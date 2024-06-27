During the European Summit held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday, European Union leaders are scheduled to reach a comprehensive agreement regarding the division of senior positions in the European Union. Under the agreement, prepared in advance, which was informally agreed upon between European Union leaders, and confirmed by the German News Agency (dpa), the current European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, will be nominated for a second term in office. Former Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, is scheduled to take over as the next President of the European Council, and Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaia Kallas, is scheduled to take over as the new High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union. Negotiations to agree on the senior positions took place between the European People’s Party (center-right movement), the Socialists and Democrats group (center-left), and the liberal “Renew Europe” bloc.