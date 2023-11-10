The announcement of the pact between the PSOE and Junts to amnesty all the causes of the ‘procés’ as a counterpart to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez caused this Thursday night a reactivation of the calls on the street in various parts of Spain against the agreement, particularly in Madrid. Nearly 8,000 people gathered in the Spanish capital, according to the Government Delegation’s estimate, collapsing some of its main arteries.

In front of the socialists’ headquarters on Ferraz Street in the capital, in the end the violent and neo-Nazis took control of the demonstration, until then peaceful although more tense than the previous six days. They caused various incidents – including the launching of flares, firecrackers and different blunt objects – and ended up unleashing several charges by the riot police, which resulted in at least 14 detainees according to the Government Delegation.

Civic reaction The majority of those gathered in Madrid worked hard to clean up the acts of chants and ultra flags

However, the majority of attendees had initially tried to nip the ultras’ attempts to take control of the demonstration in the bud. In this sense, they silenced an attempt to sing ‘Face to the Sun’ with whistles, they scolded those who threw objects at the police line and they also expelled several pre-constitutional flags from the rally shouting “that is not our flag.”

Even so, the presence of several dozen radicals, many of them masked, was evident from nine o’clock at night and they were placed in the first positions of the concentration. They did so by uttering more and more slogans of “Christian and non-Muslim Spain” and “the Constitution destroys the nation” and waving some national flag with the amputated constitutional shield. In one of these movements, a TVE journalist was harassed by the most sectarian attendees.

In the image above, the agents try to move away the protesters after a first attempt at charging; In the next photo, a riot police chases a young man who was in the area of ​​​​the rioters and, finally, several police officers arrest one of the suspects of the violent altercations while behind him a container burned by the ultras on Ferraz Street burns .



By then the demonstration seemed to split into at least two groups, at the head mainly the radicals and at the back the older people, who tried to avoid any incident and were the first to leave. After almost an hour of growing tension, finally minutes before eleven at night the police charges began, although this time more limited than on Tuesday.

The comings and goings between the agents and the radicals who had broken up the end of the concentration lasted almost half an hour; Then, after the first arrests, there was a tense calm while a group of demonstrators, increasingly smaller, held a peaceful sit-in protest. Shortly after midnight, the last people were evacuated from Ferraz Street and its surroundings.

Although it is not the organizer of these protests, Vox has been its main promoter with insistent calls through social networks to join the mobilizations. The leader of the party, Santiago Abascal, who once again joined the Madrid mobilization, justified his presence “as another Spaniard in the face of the greatest attack on the unity of Spain of the entire democratic period.”

The PP stands out



One more day the PP disassociated itself from these protests in front of the socialist headquarters not communicated to the Government delegations and in which the popular apparatus does not have the capacity to prevent the entry of radicals. Those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo continue to bet on “serenity” and on their rallies next Sunday at noon in all the provincial capitals.

In the images above and below, several of the banners and posters displayed by the protesters; In the middle photo, a group of people carried out a peaceful sit-in at the end of the protest, disassociating themselves from the incidents carried out by various ultras and radicals



The different calls this Thursday night after the Brussels agreement was made public, both from groups and individuals, had called to continue with the protests in front of the Ferraz headquarters and the Congress of Deputies. The Ministry of the Interior expected, in fact, another complicated night in the capital once the alliance between the socialists and Junts was sealed.

Appeal to the EU One of the calls was deployed to community institutions to ask them to intervene

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the PSOE headquarters well before the start time of the protests, eight in the afternoon, which, once again, were not communicated to the Government Delegation. Proclamations such as “Pedro Sánchez to prison”, “PSOE, neither socialist nor Spanish”, “Sánchez, son of a bitch” or “Spain is one and not 51” were heard loudly in the vicinity of Ferraz’s headquarters; also the “go for them” on which the independentistas rely to justify their accusation that the State is maintaining an offensive against them.

350 police officers



The Police deployed 350 agents from the Police Intervention Units (UIP, anti-riot) in the capital to protect sensitive points in the city, from Ferraz to Congress, passing through other buildings that have been pointed out on the networks by the radicals. The first protest of the day, without any incident, took place at 7:00 p.m. in front of the headquarters of the European institutions in Madrid, on Paseo de La Castellana, where Revuelta, the youth supporters of Vox, called an event with a fence of 1,500 people to ask the EU to ‘stop the amnesty’. The participants in the protest in front of the community institutions cut off the axis of Castellana on the way to Ferraz.

Apart from Madrid, other demonstrations took place this Thursday night in different cities of the country. In Barcelona, ​​behind the banner ‘Spain does not sell itself, it defends itself’, photographs of Sánchez were burned in front of the Government Delegation in the presence of Vox leaders such as Ignacio Garriga, Jorge Buxadé and Hermann Tertsch. The protests spread to Valencia, in front of the PSPV headquarters; Seville, Murcia, Cáceres, Burgos or Logroño, among others.