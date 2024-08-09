You may not know it, but the last step to obtaining U.S. citizenship is the oath ceremony in which he accepts the United States as his nation, with all the benefits and responsibilities that this implies. That moment It can be very emotional and even fun thanks to the agreements that the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English), maintains.

Many naturalization ceremonies may go virtually unnoticed, as They are held fairly regularly at various Uscis locations. But There are some that stand outsuch as those carried out in governors’ mansions or those They are ideal for sports fans.

USCIS maintains an agreement with Major League Baseball or MLB, the organization that brings together professional baseball teams. Thanks to this agreement, Several people who have obtained American citizenship have had the opportunity to celebrate their naturalization in a special environment, for example, in one of the stadiums belonging to an MLB teamsurrounded by other fans and even team mascots.

And as the government agency explains, the sports organization frequently partners with the United States district courts and with Uscis to Organize special naturalization ceremonies so that new citizens can celebrate their final step on their migration path in a different environment.

The reality is that attending this type of ceremony is a matter of luck. When a person is approved for citizenship, he or she receives a form specifying the date, time, and place where he or she must take the oath.

Usually the most sought after and emotional ceremonies take place on July 4th, the day of the independence of the United States or when They are carried out in association with organizations precisely like the MLB.

The importance of USCIS naturalization ceremonies

After submitting all the necessary documentation and passing the tests, the USCIS officer lets the applicants know whether their application to obtain US citizenship was approved or not. If so, they should not forget that The naturalization ceremony is a mandatory step.

Uscis will be responsible for sending the Form N-445, or Notice of Naturalization Oath Ceremony, which specifies the details of the ceremony. It will be the responsibility of the interested party to fill out this form and bring it with them on the indicated date.

Consider that On the day of his ceremony he must take an oath of loyalty to the nation, To do this, an official will slowly read the oath in parts and ask you to repeat it. Once you complete your process, you will receive your certificate that makes you an American citizen.