The Kyiv-Rome security agreement, which the parties plan to sign in the near future, will not have legal force and impose any obligations on Italy. This was announced on February 22 by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani, speaking in the country's parliament.

“Our agreement, like the agreements envisaged by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, will have no legal force. No obligations under international law arise from the text, nor do financial obligations,” reports ANSA words of the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the agreement will not provide for a mandatory guarantee of political or military support for Kyiv, therefore, according to Tajani, the parliamentary ratification procedure will not be required to sign the document.

Among other things, he clarified that the agreement between Ukraine and Italy will have the same structure as the already signed agreements between Kyiv and Paris and Berlin. In particular, in addition to cooperation in the field of security and defense, it will also include cooperation in the political and economic dimensions.

On February 16, France decided to provide new aid to Ukraine. Paris has committed to providing up to €3 billion to Kyiv in 2024. In addition, the presidents of France and Ukraine Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

On the same day, Germany signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine. The details of the document were not disclosed, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in 2024 the country would provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €15 billion.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.