When the cartoonist Carlos Lavida saw the Repsol company logo on the Peruvian team’s jersey, he thought it was a hoax, false news among many others. A few clicks were enough to verify that it was true. That on August 31, at a press conference at the National Sports Village, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) presented Repsol as the official sponsor of the team that represents the country, just a few days before start of the South American Qualifiers. A year and a half ago, the Spanish multinational was responsible for what is considered the “worst ecological disaster that has affected the Peruvian sea in its recent history”, spilling 11,900 barrels of oil on the coast.

Outraged, Lavida picked up a pencil and sketched a soccer player from the national team with his arms outstretched and his red-and-white shirt raised, covering his face and showing an oil-stained penguin. More than the ecstasy of celebrating a goal, the illustrator says he chose that pose to emphasize the shame that a company questioned for having caused the death of 1,852 wild animals and leaving around 11,000 workers without work, including fishermen and merchants, be the image of the only thing that could briefly unite Peru: qualifying for a World Cup after 36 years, in Russia 2018. “It has been very Machiavellian on their part. Sponsoring the national team is like sponsoring ceviche or Machu Picchu. It is an advertisement that tries to clean up their faces and the bad reputation they have sown, because the shirt is almost a patriotic symbol. Now the fans will have mixed feelings: this agreement makes them angry, but at the same time they cannot stop loving the team”, explains Carlos Lavida.

EL PAÍS requested an interview with Repsol and the Peruvian Football Federation, but only the company sent a few paragraphs with its response. Repsol maintains that “they have taken responsibility for the effects of the oil spill” and insist that the affected area “complies with environmental quality standards for months.” They say that over the last three decades “they have invested intensively in various social programs” and that this agreement with the national teams, “with special emphasis on women’s and youth teams, is part of a portfolio of projects that seeks to achieve a change in favor of gender equity and equal opportunities”.

The presentation of the agreement included the participation of Juan Reynoso, the coach of the senior men’s team that will debut this Thursday in the Qualifiers against Paraguay, as well as José del Solar, director of the Technical Unit for Minors; and the Brazilian Emily Lima, coach of the women’s team. Everyone had complimentary words for Repsol, especially Agustín Lozano, president of the FPF, who through a video referred to the oil company as “a company of national prestige” and stressed that it is “a strategic alliance.” “How important for us it is to celebrate this moment (…) Thank you, Repsol, for trusting this your home, the Peruvian Football Federation,” he said.

The company that has been operating in Peru since 1995 has reported that it will promote all the national teams, male and female, and that it will focus on attracting and developing new talent. Their logo will not be printed on the shirt when La Blanquirroja competes, but it will appear at events, press conferences and props. This is enough for some specialists to consider that this sponsorship fits into the Sports Washing, a strategy to save a damaged reputation, using sport. In this case, football, the one that arouses the most passions and paralyzes a country hungry for happiness.

According to the latest report from the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), there are still 19 areas that have traces of hydrocarbons from the oil spill. The most affected districts of Lima are Ventanilla, Santa Rosa, Aucallama, Ancón and Chancay. Its artisanal fishermen have not been able to go fishing since the fateful January 15, 2022. And although they have received economic compensation from Repsol, which averages 70,000 soles (19,000 dollars) for 2022, the compensation for this 2023 is still in suspense. For this reason, on the eve of the match against Paraguay, around a thousand fishermen marched outside the Congress.

“What Repsol is doing is a mockery. They are staining the ball. We cannot allow a foreign company that has ruined our seas to get a round of fame thanks to the Peruvian team. I do not accept it. It’s incredible that no one says anything,” Juan Cabezas Morales, president of the Confederation of Artisanal Fishermen of Chancay, a union that has 500 members, claims impotently.

For Alejandro Chirinos, director of CooperAcción, an NGO that has followed the case, Repsol has several outstanding debts with the population. The main one: not having explained even today, twenty months after the tragedy, how they will recover the ecosystem. “They repeat that they have spent millions on cleaning jobs, but the truth is that they are superficial. Studies predict that the affectation will remain between six and ten years. They sign an agreement with the Peruvian Football Federation, when they could calmly allocate that money to environmental restitution ”, he questions. The deadline for Repsol to present its ecological damage remediation plan will expire in October.

Chirinos is surprised by the general silence of the local press, as well as the low awareness of the ruling class that has allowed this sponsorship. “In another country it would be a scandal. It is one thing to sponsor a club and quite another to a national team. It is known that the Peruvian Football Federation is an autonomous and private body, but that is not why you are going to consent to this use at a key moment such as the playoffs. It is a facelift, a devious move ”, he details.

María Cecilia Villegas, CEO of Conscious Capitalism, a movement linked to private companies, points out that “it is unacceptable that the business class has not raised its voice to show its rejection” and, in addition, she is emphatic when pointing out Agustín Lozano, the boss of the institution that governs Peruvian soccer. “We are talking about someone who is being investigated by the Prosecutor for allegedly leading a criminal organization and for illicit enrichment,” she notes. Last July, the Minister of the Environment, Alvina Ruiz, denounced that Repsol has only paid 3% (780,000 dollars) of the fines that have been imposed. The company, however, refuted it, saying that it has actually shelled out 10%.

