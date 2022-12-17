Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed—here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC

French striker can be considered a new Chelseas player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. pic.twitter.com/u0gOytyM4U

