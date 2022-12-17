When it comes to signings, we already know who to trust, and if Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku is a 100% new Chelsea player, we will have to take him at his word.
The Italian journalist has stated the following via twitter: “Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed: here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it is 100% closed. The French striker can be considered a new Chelsea player, starting in July 2023. Everything is signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and the footballer.”
This means the London team gets one of the most promising strikers on the European scene. He was called to be a key footballer in the French team in this World Cup, but in training sessions prior to the start of the World Cup he suffered a tough tackle from Eduardo Camavinga that will keep him away from the pitch for a few months.
His last season with RB Leipzig was enormous, and it is surprising that a player who initially played in the position of midfielder has managed to acquire this extraordinary scoring ability that has made him one of the most lethal forwards on the scene.
As Fabrizio Romano has well stated, the Frenchman will continue in the ranks of the German team until the end of this season, the exact moment at which he will join the ranks of Chelsea. In the team from the English capital, he can perform both in the forward position, behind the striker, as well as lying on the left side. That he will be an important player at Chelsea is practically obvious, as a player of that caliber is good for any team.
#agreement #Nkunku #Chelsea #practically #closed
Leave a Reply