In the Rajya Sabha, agricultural bills have been passed amidst heavy opposition from the opposition. The Rajya Sabha has also approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020, already passed before the Lok Sabha. Where the Opposition demanded to send the Bills to the Select Committee, the Government, while addressing the concerns of the Opposition, said that these Bills would prove to be revolutionary for the farmers. Agriculture Minister said that procurement of farmers’ produce will continue to be done on MSP, there should be no doubt about it.

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services, 2020, which were discussed in length. However, many members of the opposition created a lot of uproar before the bill was passed. Coming into the Well, some MPs tore the copy of the bill, threw the Rule Book on the Deputy Chairman and broke the posture mike. After this, the proceedings of the House had to be postponed for some time.

Also read: Know why there was a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, MPs tore the paper, broke the mike

Responding to the discussion on the Bills, the opposition tried to address the concerns expressed by it. Amid the uproar, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that PM Modi ji, after assuming office in 2014, said that his government would work to double the income of farmers. This is not the only bill that works for this. Many efforts have been made in six years to double the income of farmers.

Earlier, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced these Bills and said that as per the provisions of these Bills, farmers will be able to sell their crops anywhere and they will have the freedom to sell the crop at the desired price. He said that provisions have also been made to provide protection to the farmers. Tomar said that a provision has also been made in this that price assurance has to be given at the time of sowing.

He said that it was felt that farmers should have options to sell their crops as there was no transparency in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). Tomar said that the provisions of both the bills will increase competition in the market and farmers will get better prices. He said that some assumptions are being made about the Bill which is not correct and it is not related to MSP. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that the MSP is intact and it will continue.

The Congress accused the government of bringing the new Agricultural Bill both to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to benefit the corporate world. In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been wrongly drafted and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are being reported every day and there is tension with China on the border.