The Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja) has requested that the shock plan against fraud in temporary hiring be suspended in the field. In a letter sent by the president of the rural employers’ association, Pedro Barato, to the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, he points out that this campaign that seeks to regularize abuses in abusive temporality has caused “deep discomfort and concern […] not only in the companies to which the Inspection has already been directed, but also […] in many of the affected workers ”.

