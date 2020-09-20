Highlights: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha on agricultural bills, MPs reach Vail

Opposition members tore pamphlets, try to snatch the president’s mic

The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill passed

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement also passed

The Rajya Sabha has also passed the Agriculture Bills amid strong uproar by opposition MPs. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill-2020 have been approved. There was a lot of uproar in the House on these Bills before it was passed by voice. The MPs reached Vail shouting slogans. Forgetting the threat of Kovid-19, there was also a bang. The opposition has called it a ‘black day’. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said it was a ‘murder of democracy’.

Slogans from opposition MPs, torn leaflets

When Deputy Speaker Harivansh asked for a vote on the bills, the opposition MPs created a ruckus. They were demanding a vote on the proposal of sending these Bills to the Select Committee. The Trinamool Congress and other opposition members came close to the seat. The uproar became so intense that Marshall had to intervene. Opposition members hurled pieces of the bill into the air. Even the mike in front of the Deputy Chairman was disbanded. The proceedings of the House had to be stopped for some time. The ruckus continued even after the resumption of proceedings.

Ahmad Patel said in Rajya Sabha – Our manifesto was a horse, Modi government’s bill is a donkey

Opposition said ‘black day’

Amid the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, there have been sharp reactions from opposition parties regarding the passage of the bill. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that “Bahubali Modi government has forcibly passed the Kisan Bill. Nothing could be a darker day than this. The farmer of the country will never forgive the Modi government.” At the same time, Derek O’Brien said “He (the government) cheated. He broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day, in the worst way. He cut off the feed of Rajya Sabha TV so that the country could not watch. He censored RSTV Done. We have evidence. ” He posted the video on Twitter as soon as he exited the Rajya Sabha.

BJP told opposition ‘anti-farmer’

On the passage of the Agriculture Bill, BJP President JP Nadda said that ‘the government under Narendra Modi has freed the farmers from the injustice of the last 70 years’. He said in the Rajya Sabha uproar, “Opposition parties are anti-farmer. Instead of being part of the process, they tried to stop the emancipation of farmers. BJP condemns their antics.”