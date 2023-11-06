Balitsky said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction has been stopped

The governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction has been completely stopped, the Ukrainian military is exhausted and has lost a large number of personnel. A lot of equipment was destroyed at the fronts, and the command’s plans to reach the Sea of ​​Azov and cut the land corridor to Crimea completely failed.

The enemy has been stopped, and his counter-offensive, which has been so hyped, has been completely stopped. The battles that are going on today near Rabotino, partially on Shcherbaki and to the right on the Vremevsky ledge are practically the agony of the Ukrainian regime, since the forces that were initially there are completely exhausted today Evgeny Balitsky Governor of Zaporozhye region

According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking with small forces, since the companies are incomplete. The head of the region also expressed hope that Russia will soon take control of the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times wrote that the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valeriy Zaluzhny, and President Vladimir Zelensky disagreed regarding the completion of the counteroffensive. According to the authors of the article, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that it has almost come to an end, which the leader of Ukraine is not ready to agree with.

In turn, Zelensky announced plans to change the strategy towards Russia. According to him, the military is developing various operations to move forward and strike unexpectedly.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have practically stopped using armored vehicles

The Ukrainian military practically does not use armored vehicles, noted the governor of the Zaporozhye region. The Russian armed forces are successfully destroying it, and Kyiv’s Western allies are sparing expensive tanks and armored vehicles.

As you know, the customers of this whole meat “assault” are English and American, in general, Western curators who know how to count money. They don’t feel sorry for the lives of Ukrainians at all, but they feel sorry for their equipment Evgeny Balitsky Governor of Zaporozhye region

Over the past ten days, more than five German Leopard tanks have been destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction, mainly with the help of Lancet loitering ammunition and kamikaze drones, Balitsky added.

According to him, this suggests that the Russian military is increasingly using modern combat techniques, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have nothing to oppose to these tactics, which Russian President Vladimir Putin called maneuver defense tactics.

In October, the head of state, in an interview with China Central Television, said that the counteroffensive was not successful, Kyiv’s losses during the military operations were enormous – they exceeded Russia’s by eight times.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the situation in the special operation zone shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have fewer and fewer capabilities on the battlefield. Despite this, Ukraine continues to attempt a counteroffensive, although troop losses, according to Russian estimates, exceeded 66 thousand people and 7,600 weapons.

Balitsky said that out of despair the Ukrainian Armed Forces can only fire at populated areas

The governor of the Zaporozhye region noted that out of despair, the Ukrainian military can only fire at populated areas.

See also The Ministry of Defense showed a video of the liquidation of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction This is all they can do today, because with the durability of our weapons, the resilience of our fighters, and competent maneuverable defense, our armed forces held back the counter-offensive Evgeny Balitsky Governor of Zaporozhye region

For this reason, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) does not operate at full capacity; the APU regularly “knocks out” the communications that supply it, Balitsky said.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops do not dare to shell the plant directly, fearing a response and a strike on the Rivne or Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants, which are located in close proximity to Europe.

Zaporizhzhya NPP currently operates in the mode of two reactors, which are used at 20-60 percent, almost all the power supply goes to supply the station itself, everything that it produces is consumed by itself.

About 3.5 thousand employees work at the facility, ensuring its functioning and safety. The station does not provide electricity for external generation, since the APU has knocked out all the supporting communications, substations, and high-voltage lines.

Zaporizhia NPP operates on heat, which will be supplied to the city of Energodar. Balitsky clarified that all systems are prepared for the heating season; in the Zaporozhye region there is enough electricity to meet the needs of the population, so there is no need to run a full load.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack Energodar with drones. According to him, the targets of attacks are primarily multi-apartment residential buildings.

Prior to this, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine does not comply with the IAEA principles on ensuring nuclear safety in an armed conflict, in particular, recommendations on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is being shelled by the military.

Related materials:

Balitsky spoke about preparations for the winter season in the Zaporozhye region

Balitsky said that all systems are prepared for the heating season; there is enough electricity in the Zaporozhye region to meet the needs of the population, so there is no need to run the nuclear power plant at full load. Zaporizhia NPP operates on heat, which will be supplied to the city of Energodar.

As for preparations for the autumn-winter period, the work is carried out in a regular, structured manner, all departments have received their teams, we have funding for all structures Evgeny Balitsky Governor of Zaporozhye region

The head of the region noted that problems with heating arose in the city of Pologi, located near the contact line. The gas line running through Orekhov was damaged. Currently, the authorities are providing the city with electricity and troubleshooting problems.

In addition, everyone in need in the Zaporozhye region is provided with free coal, the governor added. 22 thousand tons of fuel have already been imported, and 35 remain in stock, since preparations were carried out in advance.