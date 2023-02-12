EarthquakesA week ago Turkey and Syria were hit by a strong earthquake. The death toll continues to rise and the damage is enormous. Aid workers from home and abroad are doing what they can, while criticism of the local authorities is increasing.

There is now no one who dares to make an estimate of the number of dead and injured. On the day of the quake, some experts estimated up to 10,000 deaths; now, after a week, more than 35,000 fatalities have already been counted. Most of them (at least 29,605) in Turkey, the rest in Syria. It is expected that this will only increase. The United Nations takes into account ‘at least a doubling’.

The actual number of victims in Syria is unclear, however, because the government only provides figures for areas under its control. Turkey reports that another 80,000 have been injured. Also, 6500 buildings would have completely collapsed. The damage caused in Turkey could amount to just under 80 billion euros.





A Swiss rescue team (with dogs) just before leaving for Turkey. © ANP/EPA

And the misery is far from over. There are millions of homeless people who have to survive in the cold, often without water, electricity and food. World Health Organization WHO expects that many of them will not make it.

Rescuers

Rescue workers (often with sniffer dogs) and relief supplies flow from all over the world to the affected area. There are teams from Europe, the US and China, but India, Japan, Taiwan and even Ukraine. Greece, Turkey’s archenemy, has also immediately offered help. And for the first time in 35 years, the border between Turkey and Armenia has been opened to allow aid convoys to enter.

In Turkey itself, hotels and university campuses have opened to people who have become homeless. Survivors are still being found. For example, in the city of Hatay, a 35-year-old man was pulled from the rubble 149 hours after the quake. Emergency services also rescued an 88-year-old woman on Saturday night. Depending on the circumstances (if people are not too injured or have a little water, for example) victims can survive for a week. However, most rescues take place in the first 24 hours, after which it quickly decreases. Most rescue attempts stop after five to seven days.

Looting and fighting

Violence has been reported in several places in recent days. There is looting and fighting between 'unknown groups'. Dozens of people have already been arrested. They can count on harsh punishments, said Turkish President Erdogan when he declared a state of emergency last Thursday. This will remain in force for three months for the time being.

A resident of the city of Hatay reports that many are guarding their homes and cars: “Everything is being looted. It’s too sad for words.” In Turkey in particular, there is criticism of the role of the government. He would not only have insufficiently checked whether new buildings could withstand earthquakes, but also reacted much too slowly after the disaster. President Erdogan was widely criticized when he said that “things like this just happen”: “It’s providence.” He is now accused of trying to shift the blame.



Quote

Everything is looted. It’s too sad for words Resident Hatay

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the stricken city of Diyarbakir. There is criticism of the government’s response to the disaster. ©AFP



Syria

The earthquake hit the wide region around the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, including northwestern Syria. The situation in the latter area is possibly even worse than in Turkey. The city of Aleppo and the area around it were already particularly hard hit in the bloody Syrian civil war, and this disaster will add to that. An additional problem is that the area is controlled by various groups that do not want to see each other: Kurdish rebels, the Syrian government, rebels supported by Turkey and Syrian jihadists.





The government of President Assad now demands that all aid must go through it, but this is met with great international mistrust. “This regime has never shown any inclination to put the welfare of its people first,” he said in Washington. It would also not be the first time that the government will only provide aid if victims submit to its authority (this tactic is called ‘surrender or starve’). Only a few border crossings are currently open between Syria and Turkey, including Bab el-Hawa and Bab el-Salama. These are now mainly used for repatriating fallen Syrians. They had fled to Turkey because of the war violence and eventually hit the deadly earthquake there.

At the Bab el-Salama border crossing, people wait for their dead relatives. ©AFP







