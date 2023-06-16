Little Evan Giroletti fell ill on Monday morning: the teachers immediately alerted the emergency services, but there was nothing they could do

A devastating tragedy struck a family from Esine, in the Brescia area, also throwing the whole community into despair. The small Evan Giroletti, a 4-year-old boy, lost his life following a cerebral hemorrhage that struck him on Monday morning while he was at nursery school. The parents agreed to the removal and donation of the organs.

It was a Monday morning like many others, last one, in the kindergarten of Esinea small town of about 5 thousand inhabitants located in the lower Valcamonica, in the province of Brescia.

Unfortunately the serenity was suddenly interrupted when one of the little pupils accused a sickness and he collapsed to the ground in front of his teachers and his schoolmates.

The teachers immediately alerted i parents of little Evan and made the emergency call to the 118 operators.

The timely arrival of doctors and nurses on site, who immediately transported the child to the Esine hospital. From there, given the seriousness of the child’s conditions, the decision of a transfer by helicopter garlic Civil hospitals of Brescia.

The hopes that everything could be resolved are for only a few hours. Tuesday morning the most terrible announcement has spread, that of the death of the child.

According to the doctors, Evan Giroletti’s death would have been a cerebral hemorrhage, caused by a very rare pathology.

Evan Giroletti’s parents agree to organ donation

Civil Hospital of Brescia

Destroyed the familywith parents Glenda and Andrea who in the most absolute pain have decided to make a truly admirable gesture, that of consenting to the explantation and corneal donation of their baby.

In the meantime, there are dozens condolence messages appeared on the web in these hours. A particularly touching one is the one published by the soccer team coached by Evan’s father and in which one of his brothers plays:

Asd Valgrigna Calcio, the coaches, the athletes and their respective families are close to Mister Andrea, the athlete Diego, Glenda, Luca and all relatives for the sad passing of little Evan. Rest in peace and cheer for us from up there.

The funeral will be held this afternoon, Friday 16th Junein the parish church of Esine, where Evan lived with his family.

Dad’s torment

The parents of the child cannot find peace. The dad Andrew he said: