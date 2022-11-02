The former soccer player of the Peruvian national team and figure of the Sports University Luis “Cuto” Guadalupe denounced this Wednesday having received threats of death of a person who identified himself as a member of the criminal group of Venezuelan origin El Tren de Aragua.

Guadalupe, also the owner of a restaurant in the province of Callao, neighboring Lima, received a call on Monday in which some alleged hitmen who identified themselves as members of the criminal gang demanded 5,000 soles (about 1,260 dollars) so as not to make an attempt on his life.

Despite the drama of the situation, Guadalupe has affirmed that thanks to the guarantees from the authorities, she will continue her work normally.

“They have sent police here to patrol the area in the restaurant, they have given me some recommendations and peace of mind, which is what you want”the former soccer player told ‘RPP’.

In the first half of 2022, more than 5,200 extortions have been reported in Peru, which, according to PNP data, exceeds the figures for 2021 in the same period of time.

The criminal gang that emerged in Venezuela in the early 2000s already commits crimes in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia and Chile, according to the NGO InSight Crime.

Their activities are related to extortion, kidnapping, homicide, vehicle theft, drug sales, arms trafficking, human trafficking, food smuggling and fraud.

The head of the Aragua Train, Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias “Niño Guerrero”, supposedly directs the more than 2,700 members and collaborators of the organization from the prison of Tocorón (Venezuela).

*With EFE