An investigation has been opened into the death of Valeria Fioravantithe young 27-year-old mother who lost her life to a bacterial meningitis. A pathology discovered late, after the doctors had examined and discharged her three times, from as many hospitals in the capital. The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for a culpable crime.

The problem started last Christmas, when the young woman started feeling sick. Valeria, who was in charge of security at the Rome airports at Fiumicino and Ciampino13 months ago she had become a mother again for the third time.

On December 25, the 27-year-old was operated on at the Biomedical Campus in Rome due to an abscess. Two days after her resignation, Valeria went to the emergency room of the Policlinico Casilino, for headaches, back pain and neck pain. The diagnosis was of severe headachewith resignation and the prescription of anti-inflammatories.

Back home, her health deteriorated. The woman returned to Casalino, with another diagnosis and another resignation. Then the rush to San Giovanni, with diagnosis of spinal protrusion and an indication to keep the collar on for 7 days.

Valeria deteriorated quickly, returning to the hospital for the fourth time, where she finally received her diagnosis of bacterial meningitisbut it was too late for her now. The young mother went into a coma and on 10 January her heart stopped forever.

Valeria Fioravanti lost her life in early January, the family is asking for justice

Valeria’s family is asking for justice for the young mother who passed away too early, asking everyone to share her story on social media. Stefano Fioravanti, Valeria’s father, is the spokesperson for the whole family on Facebook.

There are no words for the pain that is killing us. You can’t lose a daughter like this. The purpose of my life now is to get justice.

The Rome prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into a manslaughter of medical negligence against unknown persons. While the Lazio Region has already launched an internal audit to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts.