The General Auditor of the Nation (AGN) will control this year, for the first time since the pandemic, the fate of the “1,500 million dollars” of social spending administered by the Ministry of Social Development, announced its headline, Jesus Rodriguez. The expenses of the Ministry of Health and ANSeS.

Meanwhile, the bloc of deputies of Juntos por el Cambio presented a bill for the AGN also audit, in particular, the social organizations that receive this public money.

From the 2001 crisis to date, social organizations such as the Evito Movement or Barrios de Pie grew exponentially.

Jesús Rodríguez, head of the General Audit Office of the Nation.

In addition, today its leaders are, at the same time, government officials. For example, they run some 1,500 soup kitchens throughout the country, among other activities.

Faced with these initiatives, the leader of the Evita Movement and Secretary of Institutional Relations of the Chief of Cabinet, Fernando Chino Navarro, told Bugle: “Bwelcome all control as long as it does not paralyze the functioning of social organizations ”.

These proposals became known after Transparency International registered a setback in Argentina in its survey on perception of corruption.

While the deputy of Together for Change, Alvaro De la Madrid, estimated total social spending at “1,500 million dollars.”

Clarion on Sunday he specified that last January the government transferred $ 17,459 million to budget programs that are responsible for the distribution of social plans. These are plans for food policies or job creation for the most vulnerable sectors.

Furthermore, transfers to only those two specific areas of the Ministry of Social Development represent an outlay of $ 605 million per day and, in just one month, they already amount to almost 8% of the planned expenditure for the entire year.

These precise data arise from the analysis of the official Open Budget site, dependent on the Ministry of Economy.

Jesus Rodriguez said that this audit “is part of the objectives of the action plan this year that includes analyzing purchases and contracts derived from Covid-19 ”.

During 2020, the Government allowed direct purchases by decree, that is, without bidding, in the face of the Covid-19 emergency and the majority K of the AGN did not want to audit the purchases in real time.

At the same time, in that definition approved by the body of auditors “The audit of the Ministry of Social Development is included” Rodríguez added in a statement to the radio Milenium’s “Dato sobre Dato” program.

“I know that in the face of the pandemic, one of the decisions made in the Ministry of Social Development was transfer responsibility for the acquisition of inputss for food assistance to civil society organizations ”, he commented.

But he clarified that “we do not have effective registration that has been decided and we do not have audit reports that have analyzed the issue, but it is clear that if that had been the case, the control mechanisms would be weakened even more. “

Last April, the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, fired 14 officials for a 534 million purchase of noodles and rice with premium prices and a legal case was opened against the prosecutor Sergio Rodríguez.

On the other hand, De la Madrid deputy and other opposition legislators presented that project to hold accountable to social organizations from the public funds they receive.

De la Madrid told this newspaper that “we seek bring order to the festival of subsidies without control and establish guidelines to access these problems that must be controlled by the AGN ”.

For the deputy of Together for Change “you have to avoid that leaders like Juan Grabois administer thousands of social plans as they want ”.

De la Madrid estimated that total social spending in Argentina “is about $ 1.5 billion”Annually and will request specific data from the Government on all programs of this type.

The bill was also signed by Atilio Benedetti, Gustavo Menna, Luis Pastori, Fabio Quetglas, Estela Regidor, Roxana Reyes, Gerardo Cipollini, Ximena García, Gonzalo del Cerro, Claudia Najul, Gabriela Lena, Jorge Vara and Aída Ayala.

It is also signed by Jorge Enríquez, Alfredo Schiavone, Omar de Marchi, Graciela Ocaña, Héctor Stefani, Dina Recinovsky, José Luis Patiño, Pablo Torello, Julio Sahad and Alberto Asseff.

The initiative proposes that will be subject to the controls of the AGN “Social associations, popular economy organizations and self-managed companies” that receive public funds and are dedicated to the implementation and management of public policies in social matters.

The bill establishes that the members of the governing bodies of social organizations “must be of legal age, not have civil or criminal disabilities and incompatibilities, their mandate may not exceed a term of four years and they may not be re-elected ”.

“They will be personally and severally liable for the acts and illicit acts that they may incur with reason and on the occasion of the exercise of their functions in said entities ”, he adds.

Specifies that they will not be able to integrate those directive commissions “the people who receive salaries, fees, travel expenses or commissions from another civil or social association or position rented by the National State.”

Nor will they be able to integrate it “those prosecuted for crimes committed in the exercise of their position in the directive commission, civil association, or social organization ”.

The project stipulates that purchases and contracts made by these organizations “must be made by public tender or by private price competition, with the intervention and registration of the Ministry of Social Development ”.

In the fundamentals of the project, an example of the disparity of labor rights to “the Confederation of Workers of the Popular Economy (CTEP) of Juan Grabois”. And he maintains that Grabois “barefoot to the members of their group, of the current labor system, which protects the protection of workers ”.

Consulted Fernando “Chino” Navarro about this project, he said that “all control is welcome as long as it does not paralyze the functioning of social organizations or disqualify us as picketers or patrons”.

He remarked that “today there is social tranquility, in the midst of the crisis and the pandemic, thanks to our organizations ”that managed some 1,500 soup kitchens.

He specified that social plans “such as the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) they are received directly by the beneficiaries, the same as other programs like Empower Work, etc. We do not administer them ”.

He said that, in general, “the Ministry of Social Development distributes dry food, we take care of buying, making and distributing hot food, among other tasks”.

For Navarro from 2001 to date, “social organizations filled the void left by unions and political parties when poverty in Argentina reached 40 percent ”.