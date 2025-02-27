«How is the AGEPENTO made? That is the Holy Grail ». That is how forceful it is shown Roberto Enriquezprotagonist of the staging of ‘The horns of Don Fiolera’, of Ramón María del Valle-Inclánthat opens next Tuesday … in the Channel theaters. «How is it interpreted, how is it visualized, how it is represented, how it develops since the 21st century? -duck Ainhoa ​​Amestoydirector of the function. That has been one of our challenges. The show navigates expressionism to the new objectivity, connected to the present. Reality is presented to us in an exacerbated, raw and implacable way, and deepens the deepest feelings of the human being ». Also Lidia Otón He adds to the question: «How to approach the aging? How to do it today and get away from the cartoon? ” She herself answers: «Today you see many fantoches in the news; We have to interpret Fantoches, it should not be so difficult when we have them continuously in front of us and are directing the world ».

A hundred years ago exactly that ‘Don Friolera’s horns’ was published in full; It had been published four years earlier for deliveries; It is part, together with ‘Las Galas del deceent’ and ‘The Daughter of the Captain’, of the trilogy ‘Shrove Tuesday‘. The work tells the story of Don Fiolera, a jealous military who suspects that his wife, Doña Loreta, cheats him with Pachin, the barber. Obsessed with his honor and reputation, he plots a plan to kill the two lovers and thus restore his dignity.

Ainhoa ​​Amestay opens with this show her period as resident director of the theaters of the channel. It has a wide cast that head Roberto Enriquez (Don Fiolera), Lidia Otón (Doña Loreta) and Nacho Fresneda (Barbero). The Ester Bellver cast, Pablo Rivero Madriñán, José Bustos, Miguel Cubero and Iballa Rodríguez, complete.

«Valle-Inclán is the most relevant author of the Spanish theater from the Golden Age to the present», Proclamals the director, who refers to him as” a critical, renovating and risky author, who wrote his theater in freedom because he did not want to stick to the public’s taste or businessmen. ” ‘The horns of Don Fiolera’ is one of the texts that best presents the genre that the Galician author invented: the Espepento, that the Royal Spanish Academy defines as “literary conception created around 1920 in which reality is deforms accentuating its grotesque features.”

“We have tried to understand it and risk with Valle-Inclán,” says Ainhoa ​​Amestoy, who adds that there are several issues that gathered the work with the 21st century, and that she has tried to highlight in her staging: “The macho violencean issue that must be taken to the stage; The ‘Fake News’, those bulos that are around us: the work starts from a bully that enters the protagonist character in a spiral of madness. Also, and this has been one of our pillars, talks about identity, how we get carried away by what others demand and think about us and how we transform ourselves through that external look ».

And it is that the director believes that The aging is the genre of this momentof the 21st century, the genre that represents us, and that grotesque is usually found in our lives, in the media. Let’s talk from the AGEPENTO ». Its staging, he adds, has followed an expressionist character with certain symbolic touch. “In that search for the contemporary hope we have delved into the absolute truth of the conflicts of the characters and in it we have found the grotesque scope that defends the genre.” The staging includes, adds Ainhoa ​​Amestay, the dimensions. “We have given ourselves that pleasure to be able to listen to the dominance of the word, musicality and force that Valle has.”

The three protagonists coincide in the privilege it supposes for an actor to represent Valle-Inclán. «It is a genius And his works should be represented uninterruptedly, because his repertoire is rich and immense to more, ”says Roberto Enriquez. «All the hooligradas we released were written by Valle. We have not invented anything and, if he was this thug, how do we have to be?