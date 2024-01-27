A strange case happened in the studio Aggro Crabthe team responsible for Another Crab's Treasure and Going Under, which was the victim of a theft for the third time but, in this case, the thieves have an Xbox mini-fridge stolenevidently mistaking it for the console.

The team seems to have taken the matter with a certain philosophy, partly in the typical spirit of the studio and partly also because apparently this is the third time they have suffered a theft within the offices, and this time if not else it seems to have gone better than usual, considering what disappeared.

“Damn, the thief took our Xbox Series a single Smirnoff Ice (a sort of vodka, ed.), so we managed to fool the intruder LMAO!”