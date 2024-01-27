A strange case happened in the studio Aggro Crabthe team responsible for Another Crab's Treasure and Going Under, which was the victim of a theft for the third time but, in this case, the thieves have an Xbox mini-fridge stolenevidently mistaking it for the console.
The team seems to have taken the matter with a certain philosophy, partly in the typical spirit of the studio and partly also because apparently this is the third time they have suffered a theft within the offices, and this time if not else it seems to have gone better than usual, considering what disappeared.
“Damn, the thief took our Xbox Series a single Smirnoff Ice (a sort of vodka, ed.), so we managed to fool the intruder LMAO!”
The Astroneer team comes to help
“Luckily,” they later added, “We still have ours Xbox Series S toaster“.
Also worth noting is a particularly nice anecdote in this whole story: as reported by Aggro Crab, the Astroneer team seems to have stopped by to visit them and provided the studio with some surveillance camerasto try to prevent further thefts.
Both teams are located in the area of Seattle, which has evidently become quite frequented by thieves, at least as far as the offices are concerned during closing hours. In any case, this time the story had a rather hilarious epilogue, apart from the damage suffered to the front door and more.
