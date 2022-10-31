The statement of the agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who has investigated the case clears all doubts about the political motivation of the attack with a hammer suffered by Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, president of the United States House of Representatives United last week. According to said statement, David DePape, 42, the aggressor, was looking for Nancy Pelosi and intended to tie her husband until she arrived and then hold her hostage and interrogate the politician, whom he saw as the “leader of the pack.” ” of lies of the Democratic Party. If he told her “the truth”, he would let her go, but he was sure he wouldn’t. If he “lied, he” was going to break “her knees” so that he would have to go to Congress in a wheelchair and that would show the other congressmen that her actions have consequences.

DePape himself, who was charged Monday by the Department of Justice with assault and attempted kidnapping, confessed to those purposes in an interrogation recorded by agents of the San Francisco Police Department. DePape testified that he entered the house through a glass door, using a hammer. Pelosi was in bed and the assailant woke her up asking for Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi responded that she was not there and that she would be back in a few days and asked how they could resolve the situation and what she wanted to do.

DePape stated that he wanted to tie Pelosi up so he could go to sleep himself, as he was tired from having to carry a backpack to Pelosi’s residence. At that moment, he began to take zip ties out of his pocket so he could tie up Pelosi’s husband, who went to another part of the house, but the assailant stopped him and together they went back into the bedroom.

Pelosi was able to go to the bathroom and at that moment call 911, the police number, according to the report, which makes the most detailed account known to date. In the call, at 2:23 a.m. Thursday through Friday, Pelosi said there was a man in the house named David whom he did not know and that he intended to wait for Nancy Pelosi.

“Fighting against tyranny”

DePape explained under questioning that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to the police because “like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting tyranny without the option of surrender.” They went down to the front door. At 2:31 a.m., a San Francisco Police Department officer responding to the call arrived at Pelosi’s residence and knocked on the front door. Pelosi ran over and opened it. The police officer saw that they were both holding a hammer in one hand and DePape had his other hand gripping Pelosi’s forearm.

The agents asked what was going on. DePape replied that everything was fine. The agents then asked both to drop the hammer and the assailant took control of it and brandished it, hitting Pelosi in the head, according to the report, which is consistent with what was advanced by the San Francisco police. DePape explained in cross-examination that Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s behavior in calling the police caused him to “receive the punishment instead.” Paul Pelosi has had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The officers immediately grabbed DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be lying unconscious on the ground. Once the aggressor was immobilized, the agents extracted from his right pants pocket a mobile phone, cash and cards. DePape gave the agents his first and last name. After the agents asked him if he was carrying identification, he replied that he could be in his backpack on the back porch and explained that his backpack was near the broken glass.

When officers removed DePape from Pelosi’s home, police body camera footage showed a glass door that appeared to be laminated glass, broken near the door handle. The San Francisco Police Department recovered some zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of Pelosi’s residence. Additionally, law enforcement officers searched DePape’s backpack at Pelosi’s residence, finding among other things, a roll of duct tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal.

DePape is charged with one count of assaulting an immediate family member of a United States officer with the intent to retaliate against the officer for the performance of his or her official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official in the performance of his official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Initially, the San Francisco police and prosecutor discussed the possibility of also charging him with attempted murder, but that charge it is not mentioned now by the Department of Justice.

The investigation revealed that DePape lived in the garage of a residence on Shasta Street in Richmond, California. The owner of the premises confirmed that he has resided in the garage for approximately two years. On October 29, law enforcement officers searched the garage and seized two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves. Agents also found evidence that DePape lived in the garage, including various documentation.

