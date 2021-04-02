Real Sociedad fans have repeated the unfortunate images that yesterday the Athletic Club supporters. Hundreds of fans came to say goodbye to the team that left for Seville where this Saturday the final of the 2020 King’s Cup.

Fans of Atlético receiving the team at the Wanda Metropolitano before the derby, Sevilla and Betis fans on the day before the Sevillian derby, Barcelona fans receiving PSG before the Champions League game, Athletic supporters saying goodbye to the team before the Cup and now also the followers of Real Sociedad. There are too many cases.