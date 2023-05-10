He lost his temper with the municipal police officers who had fined him for having made a dangerous u-turn with his Lamborghini: “Your attitude is communist and communism is an ugly beast as it envies other people’s money. This time you’ve pissed off the wrong person, it ends badly, it doesn’t always go well for you”, are the words spoken by Paolo Trentin, a 58-year-old from Schio on trial for resistance and insulting a public official.

The man was acquitted of the first charge, while for the second the crime is to be considered “extinct” as “remedial conduct” took over, a remission of the lawsuit following an agreement, the details of which are not known. The story dates back to November 24, 2020, in the middle of the Covid closure period: Trentin was in Costabissara, near Vicenza, when he allegedly decided to carry out an illegal maneuver. He was noticed by two officers of a local police patrol Union of the Municipalities of Caldogno, Costabissara and Isola Vicentina, who had approached him to fine him. Once next to the car, the 58-year-old began to insult them: “You are really useless, you are of no use”.

He also told one of the two agents “Shut up, you are ignorant”. According to the defense there would have been “a misunderstanding” with the local police regarding the methods of payment of the fine. The lawyer who defends Trentin claims that the local police demanded immediate payment, but the agents would not have had the rest to deliver to Trentin. the honorary judge Raffaella Bordoni acquitted the defendant of the crime of resisting a public official, as “the fact does not exist”.