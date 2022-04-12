Disappearance of little Nicole, a new hypothesis taken into consideration and the agents made a new inspection in the countryside

The investigations for the mysterious disappearance of the little girl continue unabated Nicole, as there are still areas of shadow on that dramatic night. In the meantime, the investigators questioned his family again, to see if they missed any important details.

The television broadcast ‘Live Life’is dealing with this each other, which appears to be shrouded in mystery. A troupe is in Sant’Angelo Limosano and every day they manage to give new ones updates.

The forces of order, like so many people, have asked themselves a question. Because Nicole a 5 year old girl, she can’t remember anything of that night he spent away from home?

The most logical answer for the investigators is why slept. Obviously this new hypothesis has not yet been confirmedbut it would demonstrate the presence of a third person, who did not leave the child.

Mom just a few days ago admitted to law enforcement that she had left his daughter alone at home, after locking the door. The time she was out is approx 90 minutes.

As a result the agents are trying to figure out what may have happened in that time when Mom was in tour. Above all they want to understand who has encountered the child after going out alone from the window on the ground floor of her home.

New inspections in the companions in which they found Nicole

Meanwhile, yesterday, Monday 11 April, the agents returned to the campaigns to make new inspections. The aim is precisely to find cottages or other houses, where the little one could have spent the night.

This story still seems to be shrouded in mystery and many are wondering what it is really happened that night between Saturday 2 April and Sunday 3 April.

Law enforcement agencies also have questioned all his family members again, to find others important details for investigation. There will be further updates on this terrible affair.