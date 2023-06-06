The testimony of one of the agents who first entered the house and saw little Diana Pifferi now lifeless

Yesterday, June 5, another hearing was held on the case of the little girl Diana Pifferithe 18-month-old girl who died of starvation after the abandonment of her mother Alessia Pifferi.

In the courtroom, the agents of the mobile and scientific team were heard, who were the first to enter the woman’s apartment. They told in that conditions little Diana Pifferi was found and the agitated state of her mother Alessia Pifferi, which she suffered confessed that I left her alone for six days and didn’t have the courage to touch her.

L’flying squad agentthe first to enter that house in Milan last July 20, reported before the judge:

We found Diana in a sort of camping cot. As soon as we arrived we immediately realized that her baby was dead because her hands and mouth were black. Her mother was sitting on the sofa in a state of agitation. She said that she had left her alone for a week and that, as soon as she got back, she had found her like this.

However, scientific tests have proved that, instead, Alessia Pifferi had taken Diana in her arms for clean and wash it.

The words of little Diana Pifferi’s aunt, Alessia’s sister

At the end of the hearing, the defendant’s sister said she was saddened by the fact that she had not seen not even a tear on Alexia’s face. No sign of repentance.

I can’t see a tear or anything, it hurts me so much. I hope she condemns herself by realizing what she did. I hope that she will be deemed capable of understanding and wanting, because for me she is capable. It is she who wanted to keep us away, because we were there.

The accusations of Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer

The sister’s words probably refer to the last accusation of the defense. Pifferi’s lawyer presented a assessment of the doctors of San Vittore, who spoke of severe mental retardation and defined the intelligence quotient of Alessia equal to that of an 8-year-old girl. And she pointed the finger at her client’s family and at social services for leaving a child in the hands of another child.