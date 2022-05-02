Three dates of the Copa Libertadores de América 2022 have already been played, and although there are still as many left to define those qualified for the round of 16 of the contest, the Argentine teams are already beginning to define if they will be able to achieve the great objective or if they will be left out .
River and students lead their respective groups Columbus and Workshops are getting into the top 16, while Mouth and Velez They are last in their zones and they will have to react if they want to modify their walk.
The “Pincha” is the leader of Group C with 7 units, while the “Fortín” occupies the last place in that area with just one unit. Boca is bottom of “E” with 3 points, one behind its rival Always Ready and Deportivo Cali, and three behind Corinthians.
River has an ideal score in Group F: 9 out of 9, and is heading for the classification, while “Sabalero” is second in Group G with 4 points, the same position as Talleres in Group H, with 6. We review the fixture.
21.30: Students-National of Uruguay
19.00: Colon-Cerro Porteno
19.00: workshops-Flamingo
21.00: Always Ready-Mouth
19.00: Fortress-River
21.00: Bragantino-Velez
