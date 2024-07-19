Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:44

The package of bills that, among other measures, classifies land invasions by the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) as terrorism, should be processed by Senate committees in the next semester, after one of the proposals gained speed in the Chamber in the first half of the year.

The anti-MST agenda includes almost 20 bills in both houses, three of which are in the Senate – one was proposed and approved by the Chamber in May, where it was processed as an urgent matter during the wave of MST invasions in April, and is now awaiting distribution among the committees in the Senate. The aim of the bills is to punish those involved in the invasions, such as prohibiting them from accessing agrarian reform and rural credit programs or from holding public office.

This bill, which reached the Senate, also prevents land invaders from receiving benefits and assistance from the federal government, including access to housing units under the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. In all these cases, the ban will last eight years from the moment the properties are vacated.

In the Senate, bill 2250/2021, which proposes to characterize land invasion, when practiced to provoke “social or widespread terror”, as a terrorist act, is being processed by the House’s Democracy Defense Committee.

Two other proposals that classify land invasion as terrorism are being processed by the Chamber of Deputies committees. Bill 149/2003, which classifies the crime of terrorism, is awaiting a vote in the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), while Bill 2815/2024, which includes the crime of illegal possession of property as a terrorist act, was filed on the 10th and is awaiting approval by President Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Also in the Chamber, another bill provides for increasing the prison sentence for the crime of unlawful possession. There are also proposals so that the affected farmer can call the police without the need for legal action.

With Congress in recess, the agendas should be discussed and forwarded at the first meeting of the leadership committee in August. To Estadão, representatives of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the process in the House should be carried out with “calmness and broad discussion”, passing through the committees to which the proposals are assigned.

Progress “without setbacks” requires the analysis of other issues, such as the exemption of payroll taxes for 17 sectors; the regulation of tax reform; the renegotiation of states’ debts with the Union; the Amnesty PEC, which grants pardon to political parties that failed to comply with electoral rules; and the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in the country.

Although the strategy of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in the Chamber of Deputies was to highlight the urgency of the anti-MST bill in order to speed up the vote in the plenary, the process should now follow the standard pace of the Senate. Senators consulted by the report stated that the issue should only be discussed after the recess.

Senator Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), a member of the FPA, stated that there has not yet been any discussion on how the agenda will proceed in the House or on possible strategies to speed up the process. Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) and Irajá Abreu (PSD-TO), also members of the Front, said that they have not yet been informed about the merits of the proposals.

The pressure for approval and the package of projects from the ruralist caucus itself were a reaction to recent episodes of invasions promoted mainly during the so-called “Red April” movement of the MST. The movement promotes actions annually in the month of April to remember the day when 21 landless people were killed by the Military Police of Pará in 1996.

In April, the president of the FPA, federal deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), criticized the federal government’s stance on the invasions. “Everyone controls their allies. With these invasions by the MST, which has positions and is in ministries and in the Planalto, is this how the federal government says it wants peace in the countryside?” he asked in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

See the list of projects currently being processed in Congress:

Senate

– PL 2250/2021: Characterizes land invasion as terrorism when practiced with the “purpose of provoking social or widespread terror”.

– PL 2869/2023: Increases penalties to prevent invasions, especially if they occur in rural areas or remote locations.

– PL 709/2023: Prevents occupants and invaders of properties from accessing social benefits and taking office in public office or function. (Approved in the Chamber.)

Chamber

– PL 1373/2023: Prevents invaders from being beneficiaries of the Agrarian Reform Program, land regularization or credit lines with state subsidies, as well as social benefits and programs.

– PL 8262/2017: Allows farmers to call the police without the need for a court order.

– PL 920/2024: Creates a new type of administrative misconduct against anyone who carries out, promotes or maintains urban or rural invasions.

– PL 4389/2023: Qualifies the crime of unlawful possession, providing for six months to three years in prison and a fine for anyone who invades “land or another person’s building”.

– PL 149/2003: Defines the crime of terrorism to characterize the armed invasion of private land as an act of terrorism.

– PL 2815/2024: Includes, among acts of terrorism, the crime of dispossession of property.