The debate is as old as football: how important are coaches in the successes and failures of a team? One of the first to put percentages on the dilemma was Alfredo Di Stéfano. According to Dante Panzeri in the book Soccer, dynamics of the unexpected, the blonde arrow declared in 1964: “A manager who knows football can contribute a maximum of ten percent to achieve a victory; if you don’t know, it hurts the team by forty percent “. Much later in time the 70/30 dichotomy was installed. “If the team works for me the way I want it to work for me from a tactical point of view, I will achieve 30 percent of the performance. The remaining 70 is the individual performance of the player on match day“Manuel Pellegrini explained in 2003, in the Let’s talk about football program.

Years go by and the controversy continues. In a recent interview with the newspaper The country of Spain, the notable former Dutch striker Marco van Basten put the issue back on the agenda by assuring, with discomfort, that we live in an age when coaches are more important than players.“When I played, we talked about footballers. The footballers made the difference. Now, we are basically talking about coaches, because those who are making the difference are the technicians. That’s not good. Coaches have become too important. Players need to take on more responsibilities because they are the ones who have the most power to influence. Today if a team plays well or badly, we attribute it to the coach. And I really don’t know what the coach’s influence is. Little by little, we have forgotten the true role of the players. Liverpool is Klopp, Madrid is Zidane, City is Guardiola“, stated the Van Basten.

Mario Lobo Zagallo won two World Cups as coach of Brazil, however his teams are remembered by the cracks that made them up.

It is enough to take a look at the past to understand why coaches have more preponderance in the present. The 1970 Brazil is perhaps the best team in history. AND It is and will always be Pelé’s team, no matter how much -and well- Mario Zagallo has directed it. They were champions in Mexico 1970 with the remembered 5 hitches: Jairzinho, Tostao, Gerson, Pelé and Rivelino. “It is considered a kind of unattainable paradigm, the most illustrious team the world has ever seen. And yet it is accepted that his style of play would be impossible today. His achievement was an ancient football achievement, before the system came to the fore “, explains Jonathan Wilson in the book The inverted pyramid.

The same as for Pele’s Brazil can be said for Maradona’s Napoli, Di Stéfano’s Real Madrid or Cruyff’s Ajax and Holland. The hearts of the teams and the DNA were marked by the footballers. And now, as Van Basten points out, the coaches are ahead of the footballers. Or at least the great coaches. Since he left and left his mark in Barcelona, ​​the teams that Guardiola directs will always be Guardiola’s teams. And not simply because Pep is winning and hypnotic: has a powerful philosophy that manages to transfer. His Manchester City, for example, is capable of playing without a striker and still being the highest scoring team in the Premier League.

In our country there is no doubt that River is the River of Gallardo. The ability to reinvent may be one of the keys for which coaches have added prominence. Another is the eye for planning special matches. The Doll gave way to Napoleon precisely because of his successful strategies in decisive duels. On the opposite side in terms of styles, Julio César Falcioni can be located, now in Independiente and with a past in Boca, who also usually prints his stamp on the teams.

Pep plays without a classic 9 and his team is the top scorer in the Premier League.

It is clear that the ability of technicians to influence is now much greater than long ago. Something extra: the hiring of coaches is usually more material for debate among fans than the incorporation of a footballer. For example, in Racing there was more talk about the arrival of Juan Antonio Pizzi than that of Enzo Copetti, the same in Independiente with Julio César Falcioni and Juan Manuel Insaurralde or Adrián Arregui.

There are multiple questions that are triggered when reading the sayings of Marco van Basten. Is he right and is this the Age of coaches? Can they have greater or equal interference than the players? ¿Marcelo Gallardo is more important than River players? Was 70/30 left behind? Clarion 5 coaches with a soccer background were contacted to answer the questions.

Ricardo La Volpe (Champion of the world as a soccer player in Argentina 1978 and former coach of Boca and the Mexico National Team).

The importance of technicians is as always: maximum 30 percent. The first thing a coach has to do is analyze what kind of players he has to determine the tactic. If you have two wingers, you are going to play 4-3-3. There is no other. That’s where DT has to be asserted. Later, I think that today there is more talk about technicians because there are different systems and that is put into the magnifying glass. Before, all teams played in one way until one appeared with a different scheme and they all turned to that.. Then another came and so on. Today all tactical drawings coexist more.

Pablo Lavallén (Champion with River in the 1996 Copa Libertadores and former coach of Colón).

The coaches are important, but those who decide the fate of a match are still the players. It is true that technicians today have many more responsibilities. It is no longer enough to choose 11 good players: you have to study your rivals and think of a strategy. But I understand that the footballer is the one who ends up making a DT project real. I am convinced that Guardiola can make any team in the world play better, but it will be competitive to win only if it has good footballers. It is not whimsical that the coaches of the world’s top teams fight to hire the best. Or more: they quit if a good one gets to go. In short, I consider that from Monday to Saturday the coach influences 80 percent and the day of the match is the other way around.

Silvio rudman(He played for Argentinos, Boca and Independiente, he last managed Monagas from Venezuela in 2019).

I fully agree that the figure of the coach has grown a lot today. I would not dare to give percentages, but it is quite equal. Inside the field, the soccer players continue to be the ones who determine, but the external is increasingly important due to the professionalization of the sport. And there are the technicians who have to mark the paths. A fact that is not less is the number of people who work in a technical body.

Claudio Ubeda (Champion with Racing in 2001 and former coach of Argentina Sub-20).

Changes in football and sports go hand in hand with changes in society. We, of my generation, learned to solve alone since we were children, when we played in the street without the supervision of a parent. Today that is not there: there is more dependence on a third party. Something similar happens with soccer: the player – who is now an athlete – needs more of the tools that the technicians give them. There is a greater weight in the coaches. But later the soccer player continues being the one who decides inside the field. You can set up a whole structure for Salah so that he receives one-on-one against his marker, but you cannot teach him to dribble since the key is at an angle. That belongs to the player, it has to do with his imprint, his intelligence and his technical conditions..

Facundo Sava (Former Racing y Boca player and current Quilmes coach).

It is likely that the coach has a greater preponderance for everything he has to do in the week, but the players are still the ones who define whether the ball goes in or not. Let’s say Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world. Well, I don’t know if a club wins and sweeps if it hires 11 Guardiolas to be on the bench. Sure it will improve, but winning or not will depend on the players. On the other hand, if you have 11 Messis, there is no chance that you will not win everything. And I don’t want to forget the role of leaders, which is the most important of all. Professionalizing football from the top down is the foundation of everything.