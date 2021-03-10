Half of the apartments currently sold on the secondary market in Moscow and St. Petersburg have been built after 2010. This was reported to Izvestia by analysts of the real estate ecosystem “Square Meter” (part of the VTB Group).

More than 3/4 of the apartments that are sold in Moscow today as “secondary housing” are located in buildings built after 1989. The share of apartments built during the period of “industrial housing construction” (1955-1989) is 17%. Another 6% of proposals are for apartments in houses of earlier years of construction, analysts said.

In St. Petersburg, the situation is similar, the difference is in the share of apartments in houses built earlier than 1955 (about 13%), and most of them were built before 1932. 18% of the total sales are occupied by the housing stock of 1955-1989, about 70% were built in modern Russia, the company noted.

Thus, more than 50% of apartments offered on the secondary market in Moscow and St. Petersburg are located in houses built since 2011 – half of the capital’s “secondary housing” is under 10 years old, analysts said.

Citizens are actively improving their living conditions, including purchasing new buildings at the expense of preferential mortgages. Another important factor is the high share of investment real estate, which is typical for the market of the two capitals, said Vyacheslav Dusaleev, General Director of the Square Meter real estate ecosystem.

The secondary market is still associated by many buyers with “panels” or Khrushchevs, although statistics speak of its significant “rejuvenation”, he added.

“The construction of a large volume of housing stock after 2011 and the activity of investors in this market have led to a significant increase in the share of apartments in new buildings by assignment. The current situation and the increase in construction volumes announced within the framework of the national project for the development of the housing stock of Russia will further accelerate this process, completely destroying the stereotype that has developed over the years about the old and low-quality stock of the secondary market, ”Vyacheslav Dusaleev said.

For comparison, analysts “Square meter” used the volume of apartments for sale in the secondary market of Moscow and St. Petersburg, evaluating it taking into account the date of construction of the houses. The survey is based on the lots presented on the Square Meter housing search platform: the sample includes 71% of proposals for Moscow and 86% of proposals for St. Petersburg with confirmed construction dates. The complete database of residential properties presented on the platform contains more than 100 thousand apartments in the secondary market in the Moscow region and St. Petersburg and the region.

Earlier it was reported that in January 2021, Russian banks provided mortgage loans for a total amount of 259.5 billion rubles, which is 37.4% more than last year. At the same time, the weighted average rate on residential mortgages decreased over the month.