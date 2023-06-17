The age of maturity and creativity
We always call the near and distant yesterday, and those who lived in it from the generation of parents and grandparents, the “beautiful time” or “the time of the good”, especially for us who resist the signs of old age before old age, and we may also be called the “generation of the beautiful time” or “the middle generation.” In honor and respect for our lives, our past, or appreciation for the work we have done.. which indicates the sympathy of others with us, so that we do not feel frustrated, despair, or lethargic, although there are recent medical studies that say that those of our age are still able to work, give, create, and excel. Through their accumulated expertise and veteran experiences, their intellectual, social and scientific maturity, and their knowledge of the ins and outs of things.
The dean of the George Washington University School of Medicine tells the New England Journal of Medicine that an older person’s brain is more mature than is commonly believed. Despite this, we find that the person is referred to retirement at this age under the pretext of the end of his role at work, and is replaced by a younger and less experienced person.
In fact, between the age of sixty and eighty, the interaction of the two hemispheres of the brain (the right and the left) becomes harmonious and harmonious, which expands his creative potential equally. That is why among people over 60 years old you can find many personalities whose creative activities and accumulated experience have increased.
The brain is no longer as fast as it was in youth, but it gains flexibility and flexibility with age, as it becomes more likely to make the right decisions, and we are less exposed to negative emotions, as the peak of human intellectual activity occurs at the age of about seventy, that is, when it begins The brain is working in full force. Over time, the amount of myelin, a substance that facilitates the rapid passage of signals between nerve cells, increases in the brain. As a result, intellectual abilities increase by 300% compared to the average.
Interestingly, after the age of 60, a person can use both halves of their brain at the same time, and this allows them to solve more complex problems.
Professor Munshi Ori of the University of Montreal believes that the elderly man’s brain chooses the path that consumes less energy, removing what is unnecessary and leaving only the right options to solve the problem.
A study was conducted that included different age groups, where young people were very confused when passing the tests, while those over sixty years of age made the correct and sound decisions.
Now let’s take a look at the characteristics of the brain of people between the ages of 60 and 80.. It’s really rosy, neurons in the brain don’t die, as everyone around you thinks, but the connections between them disappear if one doesn’t engage in mental work. Forgetfulness arises from too much information, so you don’t have to focus your entire life on unnecessary trivialities.
From this we conclude that if a person lives a healthy life, moves with acceptable physical activity, and is fully mentally active, mental abilities do not decrease with age, but rather grow and mature, and reach their peak at the age of 80-90 years. So do not be afraid of old age, and be ready to develop your intellect and giving.
Saudi writer
