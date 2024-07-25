It would be impossible to demonstrate many of these intuitions that we express in the form of a joke at the bar, a more elaborate speech during a dinner with friends or a blunt intervention on social networks. However, among so many biases, fake news and clichés, there are some comments a priori irresponsible people about whom conclusive data and studies can be found. For example, about the one who recently indicated that, from his own or other people’s experience, from observation or participation, “the love market is terrible, especially for women” (and which, in reality, means “for women who hope to have an equal relationship”).

The rise in hypogamy suggests that anyone who makes such a comment is not far off the mark. Hypogamy is the model of couples in which the man has a lower level of education than the woman and is the one that, According to all reports and data collected by sociologistswhich is growing among heterosexuals in recent years (which is not surprising, since the proportion of young women with a high school or university education is increasing compared to men with the same level). As Diederik Boertien, PhD in Sociology and researcher at the Centre d’Estudis Demogràfics in Barcelona, ​​points out, this happens for the following reason: “If women want a partner with the same educational level as them, there are fewer and fewer candidates available because there are fewer men with a high educational level than women with a high educational level. On top of that, men with high qualifications often already have a partner, because it is still less important for them that their partners have the same educational level as for women. Therefore, for men with a higher educational level it is easier to find a partner who meets their preferences than for women in their situation.”

So, on the one hand, women, for the first time in centuries, are starting to pair up with men with a lower educational level than them (in many cases, this also means a lower socioeconomic level and the ideal couple continues to be the homogamous one, in which this inequality does not exist; in addition, there are many sexist inertias) and, on the other hand, from certain educational and professional levels onwards it is more common to find single women than single men. To understand all this, it is worth asking, what does hypogamy hide and what does it have to do with heteropessimism? Well, wait a minute, what is heteropessimism?

The difference that is not tolerated and the one that is

When in 2019 the magazine Paris Match When the magazine published a photo of Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni in which the former French president’s head was well above that of the singer (when everyone knows that Bruni is about 10 centimetres taller than him), the networks were flooded with mockery. The magazine explained that it was little more than a coincidence and that the image had not been retouched (he was one step above his wife), but the suspicion that this photograph was chosen to compensate for a certain complex of the French politician could not be erased.

And there are certain areas in which men, if they reproduce traditional gender roles, always want to be on top (sometimes literally). So inequality in normative couples, until very recently, had only occurred in one direction and it is not even necessary to investigate too much to corroborate it: from the literary canon of the 20th century, full of novels – Javier Marías, Coetzee, Philip Roth or John Williams – about rather crepuscular university professors who are approached by young female students to the couples of leading actors in thousands of films (he is always older), the asymmetries are always the same.

But According to various reportsthat pattern is exhausted. Even economists such as Branko Milanovic, a specialist in inequality, have detected that today “the tendency to marry equals predominates”, something that has consequences on the mobility rates between social classes. The model relationship, therefore, is homogamous (same age, same social position and same income level) and, therefore, as the difference between men with university studies and women with them increases (in favour of the latter), it is more common for the woman to be the better-educated party in the relationship or to remain single (or what is the same: men with university studies are exhausted sooner in the love market). In this way, Boertien explains that it is not a question of preferences, but of availability: “Although it is increasingly common for highly qualified women to form couples with less qualified men, other types of couples are still preferred.”

As for the abundance of highly educated women who appear in the statistics without a partner (alongside men with low education, who are also more likely to be single), the sociologist continues: “It should be noted that, although things are gradually improving, men still do little housework and also make fewer emotional investments in relationships. This makes it more beneficial for a man to have a female partner than the other way around. Even when a woman has fewer economic resources, she tends to contribute many hours of housework and makes efforts to invest in the quality of the relationship. It is less common for men to make this type of investment in relationships. I think that when there is more equality it will be easier for women to find a partner who meets their preferences.”

Heteropessimism as a reaction

In 2019, researcher Asa Seresin He coined one of those lucky expressions which end up in headlines around the world. Seresin wrote that heteropessimism consists of the rejection of heterosexuality, at least at the level of discourse, and usually expressed in the form of regret, shame or hopelessness after having had relationships of this type.

Speaking to EL PAÍS, Seresin clarified that when he wrote about heteropessimism he was criticising the negativity with which people talk about heterosexuality, “but when the term became widespread, its meaning changed and everyone interpreted the idea as meaning that one should be pessimistic about being hetero: a very dark way of seeing things, much more common than it seems.”

“It is true,” Seresin continues, “that women have many more reasons to be legitimately disappointed with heterosexuality than men, but I am also concerned about the effects that such negative discourses end up producing. It never works to blame people for their desire, and that is the current problem with regard to women who desire men.”

Although the term heteropessimism has been used to name what was almost a social movement, Seresin prefers to attribute the growth of singlehood among well-educated women to a dynamic resulting from improved economic and social conditions, and not to a process of disillusionment and negative choice: “For centuries, in the West, relationships between men and women were marked by economic dependence on the latter. Today, university women tend to be self-sufficient, so the main factor that pushed and kept them in their relationships with men has disappeared.”

So what does the inventor of the term heteropessimism think about the possibility of predicting, from certain income and educational level data about someone, what their partner will be like with such a high success rate? And what about bonus What do highly educated men present in the romantic market? “It seems to me that there is a mismatch between desire and politics. All desire is political, but this does not mean that we can force our desires to align perfectly with our political ideas. At the same time, if we reduce social inequality and stigmas, people’s desires will naturally change (even though desire is something with an indelible discriminatory background).”

According to Seresin, the goal, also in relation to these issues, is to build more egalitarian societies, in which issues such as income level are less important and equality is achieved between all members and not only between those who are already in a couple: “Currently, many people are excluded from desire for reasons such as their race, their disability, their weight, their economic precariousness and many more. In more egalitarian societies, all this would be much less important,” she hopes.