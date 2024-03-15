In today's technological age, artificial intelligence (AI) is experiencing a turning point comparable to the advent of the iPhone. At the center of this transformation are chatbots. Based on large-dimensional language models (LLMs), these deep learning algorithms are trained on vast amounts of data, comparable to the extent of the Internet, capable not only of understanding and generating texts, but also of translating, summarizing and predicting content in different forms. In its AI Decoded column this week, the company Nvidia focuses on the large language model (LLM), what its importance is and how it works with Chatbot and RAG on PCs and RTX workstations.

Chatbots, using advanced technologies such as NVIDIA GeForce and RTX GPUs, can run locally on PCs and workstations, offering data processing and text generation capabilities in various languages, including non-human languages ​​such as computer code or genetic sequences. These systems are not limited to text manipulation; the most recent versions, also trained on images, audio and video, have paved the way for multimodal AI capable of interacting in increasingly complex and intuitive ways. ChatGPT and other LLM-based chatbots have democratized access to artificial intelligence by providing a simple interface for natural language interactions. This technology has found application in a variety of fields, from programming to drug development, highlighting the versatility and potential of LLMs.

Furthermore, the continuous evolution of AI has led to the development of lightweight and optimized models, such as Mistral, which promise high-level performance with lower power and storage space requirements. These advances, combined with optimization techniques and dedicated hardware, allow LLMs to be used locally, without the need for an Internet connection, further revolutionizing the sector. LLMs play a crucial role in several fields, significantly improving efficiency and performance. Translation applications, such as DeepL, leverage AI to provide accurate translations, while in the medical sector, LLMs analyze specialist texts to improve patient care. Even in retail and financial analysis, chatbots powered by LLM offer valuable support and insights, demonstrating the broad spectrum of applicability of this technology. Nvidia will talk extensively about how AI is shaping the future of ad Nvidia GTCthe global AI developers conference taking place March 18-21 in San Jose (California, USA) and online.

One of the most recent developments in the field of LLMs is the introduction of AI agents, systems capable of managing complex tasks by dividing requests into simpler activities and operating autonomously. This paves the way for a new era of automation and interaction, where AI can assist in everyday tasks, from planning trips to managing personal data. Finally, technologies such as Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) further improve the effectiveness of LLMs, allowing refined personalization and direct interaction with specific data and sources. This, combined with solutions like Chat with RTX, demonstrates the potential of AI increasingly integrated into everyday life, while ensuring unprecedented speed, privacy and ease of use. Because Chat with RTX is used locally on Windows with PCs powered by GeForce RTX GPUs and Nvidia RTX workstations, results are fast and the user's data remains on the device. Instead of relying on cloud-based services, Chat with RTX allows users to process sensitive data on a local PC without the need to share it with third parties or have an Internet connection.