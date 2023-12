Millions of Chileans went to the polls this Sunday to vote on whether or not to approve a new Constitution for the country | Photo: EFE/ Elvis González

The Chilean population once again rejected the proposal for a new Constitution for the country. At around 8:15 pm, with 90% of the ballots counted, 55% of the votes were against and 44% in favor of the new constitutional text, a result considered irreversible. This was the second time, in just over a year, that Chileans rejected changing their Constitution. The country has been experiencing a climate of institutional uncertainty for four years.

In September 2022, Chileans also voted for a draft new Constitution. The project, which was written by a convention with a left-wing majority, proposed a radical and progressive transformation of Chilean institutions, and suffered a resounding defeat.

The text voted on this Sunday, in turn, was defended by the Chilean right, which argued that the proposal would be better than the current Constitution because it includes citizens' current concerns.

One of the first parties to recognize the rejection of the constitutional text was the conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, which supported the new document. “Today we will sleep in peace. We know that Chileans made a decision and we respect the decision that Chileans made today”, said Javier Macaya, leader of the party.

With the current proposal rejected, the current Chilean Constitution remains in force. It was approved in 1981, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and later underwent several reforms in the democratic era, especially in 2005, during the presidency of socialist Ricardo Lagos.