Sunday, 10 January 2021

A Pilatus PC-21 flying alongside the Alpha Jet of the Patrouille de France in formation. / PILATUS AIRCRAFT



The General Air Academy (AGA) will face this year one of those challenges that make history. The arrival next autumn of the new Pilatus training aircraft will mean a revolution in the teaching methods of future Air Force pilots, who will take a leap towards the latest generation of aerial technology. The