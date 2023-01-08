There is nothing more sacred to a Briton than tea time. The custom, unchanged over the decades, has acquired various nuances over the years. Because the afternoon tea, More than a snack, it is a social event, it reaches the levels of a ritual ceremony and culminates as a declaration of intent. The practice began in the Victorian era to assuage hunger until late dinner parties celebrated by high society. Knowing the path of tea, you can trace the empires and trade routes that made it popular all over the world, because its history is as multifaceted as the seas through which the British East India Company sailed to supply the leaves of this precious tea. plant to the European markets.

Is tea time an outdated habit in danger of extinction? The custom is so deeply rooted in English society that many of London’s hotels have incorporated it into the gastronomic menu as a representation of the British identity tradition, in a way that allows tourists to participate in it. Not only tourists, we must not forget that the British consume more than 60,000 million cups of tea a year.

The tea that will make you travel at the Town House in London, inspired by the novel ’80 days around the world’ by Jules Verne. The Town House

We talk about tea, but not about tea to use. And there’s a place in London that serves the afternoon tea most original in the capital. The history of the famous teas of the town house in it hotel kensington started with tea Beauty and the Beast that they launched on the occasion of the premiere of the Disney film. Called Tale as Old as Time, was served with Mrs. Potts and Chip’s crockery. From the mousse try the gray stuff (try the gray thing) to the chocolate clock cake made with ganache of chocolate, the sweet and savory of this delicious afternoon tea were inspired by the characters and scenes of the film. They devised a vanilla and gold jelly with the last rose petal, a snow globe in the shape of macaron of marshmallow and coconut, the Din Don tart or Bella’s dress in a cookie, in addition to recreating the brioches from Marie’s bakery. The success was so resounding that they made themed teas one of the hallmarks of the place and, later, they launched London Landmarks with the most emblematic places in London in the form of cakes, such as the mythical red telephone booth, Big Ben or the The Gherkin skyscraper, inside a structure that emulated the London Eye.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tea at the Town House, at the Kensington hotel in the British capital. The Town House

Today, one can indulge in the most international tea of ​​all, called 80 Days Around the World, which is inspired by Jules Verne’s headstrong hero Phileas Fogg and his attempt to win a bet by going around the Earth in 80 days. The experience is a gastronomic tour from England to distant climates, beginning in London and continuing to destinations as diverse as Paris, Rome or Cairo through an original selection of sandwiches, sandwiches and desserts.

Detail of the gastronomic proposal for the 80 Days Around the World tea, at the Kensington hotel (London). The Town House

Fogg’s journey begins in the British capital with a meatloaf and gravy crispy puff pastry; continues in Cairo with a spiced sandwich with cumin hummus and caramelized onions; Rome is represented in the form of mousse mascarpone with espresso syrup and the tomato, green pesto and mozzarella sandwich; and Paris surprises with her delicious desserts.

The protocol of Victorian tea rooms

Afternoon tea was a social occasion initially aimed at women, although in some cases it included eligible bachelors as well. The typical Victorian tea set included separate bowls and jugs for sugar and milk, which are still part of the sets today. Gestures such as placing a teaspoon over the cup to prevent refilling could go unnoticed by those unfamiliar with etiquette in this context.

Exterior of the hotel where the most original tea in London is served. Courtesy of The Kensington

As they did with other foods of the day, the Victorians used a subtle but strict protocol designed to include or exclude others based on their manners. Some of the Victorian etiquette around afternoon tea is still in effect today. For example, it is the host who pours the tea into the guest’s cup, and it is just at that moment that milk and sugar are added, under no circumstances before.

A table set for tea. The Town House

Just as important as what is served is where it is made. The Kensington Hotel is a renovated typical Victorian mansion with classic English-style interiors in a privileged location in the London district of Kensington. Tea is served in the downstairs parlor in the old-fashioned way. The intimate gatherings to drink it were inherited from the “parlor teas” that Queen Victoria often held after large receptions, where a small group of privileged ladies were invited to taste the infusion.

This retreat room (drawing room, that comes from withdrawing room, meaning to retire) is first mentioned in 17th century England. In Victorian times there were rooms in the residences of the rich in London whose purpose was that the lady of the house could get away from her and have some privacy, but also meet her guests for tea. It was a room near the entrance and it was filled with the best ornaments, art, china, sofas, embroidered cushions, and, very often, a piano.

The drawing room or retreat room of the Kensington Hotel. Simon Brown

The tradition is still maintained in many houses in England and establishments in the capital. In addition to tea, The Kensington Hotel often organizes family-themed packages that include tickets to temporary exhibitions at the Victoria & Albert Museum (such as the ones they did during the Winnie the Pooh author Milne) or the Tate Gallery.

The business of Tea time has not stopped and continues unstoppable.