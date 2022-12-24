The desire to party at the start of Christmas brought thousands of people to the streets of Cartagena this Saturday, on the first ‘Good Afternoon’ in three years without restrictions due to the pandemic, with the exception of urban buses. The crowd, among which groups of young people stood out, took to the streets and squares of the old town with special enthusiasm, judging by the atmosphere that started with force already at noon. The spring weather, with 19 degrees and sun, was more than an invitation to have a good time outdoors.

The racket stood out in the surroundings of Honda Street, Plaza San Francisco, Jara Street, among other areas, and also boosted sales in the shops of the Alfonso XII Pier-Plaza de España axis, in streets such as Mayor, Puerta de Murcia and Carmen.

In this increasingly early collective celebration, the anticipation of traditional family dinners, once again left funny scenes such as those of numerous walkers dressed in reindeer antlers, Santa Claus hats and other decorations.

The restaurateurs also received a flood of customers thanks to a significant number of table reservations at lunchtime. And those who prolonged it with a drink were joined by those who went out to enjoy the day (in any case working) after the siesta.

Children’s concerts and workshops



Barely twelve months after Christmas arrived limited by a record number of Covid-19 infections and a tightening of limitations in bars and entertainment venues, the panorama in the heart of the city was completely different from the morning. To contribute to the return of the bustle in style in 2022, the City Council scheduled two concerts, in which to sing, dance and enjoy with friends and family. The epicenter of music was marked by the Town Hall in the Plaza de España, with H. LM, Lydia Martín, Miguel Solana and Los Happys. And Christmas carols and other rhythms sounded in the Glorieta, a point of attraction for visits due to the municipal nativity scene and the Christmas market of the Port, in the Espacio Plaza Mayor.

Municipal activities also contributed to this. The program gave children several opportunities to make the most of the day with workshops on different activities and a performance by the musical group La Pandilla de Drilo, who staged the show ‘Christmas Rock’ in the Plaza de España. Santa Claus and the promise of gifts from him in exchange for letters and illusion also appeared in Cartagena in the Plaza del Icue. And in the Museum of the Roman Theater the guided route ‘Merry Christmas. Bona Saturnalia!”, in which the families experienced a pleasant immersion in the Saturnalia festivities, the Roman precedent (on the winter solstice) of the Catholic memory of the birth of Jesus Christ.