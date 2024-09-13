“Winter is coming.” This phrase, which seems to be taken from the mythical television series Game of Throneswas actually uttered by a Norwegian representative in November 2019, at a meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Five years later, his words resonate in the same room, although for different reasons. There is a retreat from free trade and in its place, the world is witnessing a rise in protectionism that could end with the division of the world into rival economic blocs. A reflection of this is the tense relationship that the European Union currently has with China due to the tariffs imposed by Brussels on electric cars from the Asian country. The situation has escalated to the point where the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, suggested this week that the Commission should reconsider its position on this issue in order to avoid “another trade war”.

If tariff wars were to continue, fragmentation were to consolidate and the WTO were to disappear, the losses would be in the trillions. The International Monetary Fund estimates a reduction in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of up to 7% in the long term, equivalent to some 7.4 trillion dollars. This is the combined size of the French and German economies. In turn, a Recent report from Oxford Economics And the International Chamber of Commerce points out that the hypothetical dissolution of the WTO would reduce the GDP of all regions of the world by between 1% and 6.5% by 2030.

The figures underscore the devastating effects that global economic fragmentation can have. In recent years, geopolitical differences, the pandemic and the inflationary crisis have led to an intensification of barriers to trade and investment. Global Trade Alert estimates that in the last five years there have been almost 27,000 government interventions that undermine international trade, while United Nations speaks of an evident fall in investment European and American companies in China. The organization has also warned that both companies and governments are more reluctant to share technological advances and integrate supply chains with countries that they consider geopolitical enemies. The battle that has been going on since 2018 between Beijing and Washington is another clear example, which reached a new decibel with the recent 100% tax on Chinese electric vehicles, announced by the Joe Biden administration.

The measure is interpreted as an exclusion of Chinese manufacturers. Even the European Commission has hinted at this in an attempt to differentiate itself from the Americans after having followed their example, with an increase of up to 48% in the tax on vehicle imports from Beijing. This decision, according to Brussels, is taken with the aim of equalizing the conditions of European manufacturers with those of the Asian giant, but not expelling them from the market, as is likely to happen in the US. Nevertheless, analysts believe that this could be only the beginning of an escalation in trade tensions between the blocs, since their ecological and technological companies are lagging behind their competitors. In fact, Brussels recently presented the most detailed document yet seen on all Chinese state subsidies affecting regional producers. “This is a report to lay the groundwork and show how and why Europe is changing its policies,” said one of the Bruegel experts on the subject.

With this increase in geopolitical rivalry, the question is whether the benefits outweigh the negative effects. In this sense, economists and international organizations warn that the deeper the deglobalization, the greater the costs. The WTO concluded in 2022 that if the world were divided into two distinct trading blocs, GDP would be reduced by 5%The IMF is talking about an impact on global production ranging from 0.2% to 7% of GDP in a scenario of severe commercial fragmentation. If we add to this the blockage of scientific progress – the so-called technological decoupling – the losses could reach 12% in some countries. The impact would be so great that it could put pressure on the international monetary system and give rise to “financial regionalization”.

Oxford Economics estimates a long-term annual GDP decline of more than 5% for developing countries as a whole if this surge in protectionism were to lead to the collapse of the World Trade Organisation. Africa and South Asia would be the regions hardest hit by this economic slowdown, with losses of more than 6% of GDP. The damage, however, is not limited to developing countries; major powers would also be burdened by the vulnerability of the global supply chain and would be particularly exposed in periods of crisis, such as another pandemic or the war in Ukraine. According to these calculations, the Old Continent would see its productivity reduced by around 1.5%.

Beyond these figures, there is a latent risk in terms of food and energy security. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian wheat exports in 2022 was a key factor in the sudden 37% increase in world prices for this cereal. This drove up the price of other foodstuffs and put many countries that depended on this supply on the ropes. The restriction on Russian gas exports also caused the largest global energy crisis ever seen in those years, which gives an idea of ​​the practical impact that trade fragmentation has.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter