The defeat against Real Madrid (2-1) in Valdebebas has had two direct negative consequences for FC Barcelona. The first is that he says goodbye to a streak of 19 games in a row without knowing defeat, in which he had been able to add 51 of the last 57 possible points, even cutting Atlético up to eleven points. A streak that began on December 13 against Levante at home (1-0) and that has had a journey of four months, until the defeat in the Classic this Saturday. It is also the first defeat in LaLiga in 2021, where Koeman’s men accumulated thirteen victories and a draw.. And to top it all, the Dutch coach remains on the verge of the record for consecutive wins away, held by Pep Guardiola (2010/11) and Tivo Vilanova (2012/13), with ten. Koeman, who arrived at the Di Stefano stadium with nine consecutive wins away from the Camp Nou, was only one to write his name next to these two successful coaches.

But more serious, if possible, is that Barça no longer depends on itself to win the championship. With the numbers in hand, if the Blaugrana win the remaining eight games it might not be enough to take the title to the club’s showcases, since if Real Madrid also win their eight games, then the title will go to Zidane’s , that right now they add a point more than the blaugrana. In addition, the whites have the particular ‘goal average’ gained after winning both at the Camp Nou and Valdebebas.

Of course, the joy for Real Madrid can last only a few hours: if Atlético de Madrid does not lose to Betis at Benito Villamarín In tonight’s game, Simeone’s would be the only ones who would depend on himself to win the championship, since in that case, if they win the eight games remaining until the end of the season, they would take the title. Only in the event of a defeat against Betis, would then Real Madrid be the only one that would depend on itself to win the championship, since it also has a favorable ‘goal average’ in particular with the colchoneros.

In any case, a double setback for the Blaugrana, who have not only seen how they put an end to a 19-game streak without losing but will now have to be looking askance at what the other two rivals do to dream of the possibility of conquer LaLiga.