Scientific predictions say that half of those born in Spain today will have to deal with a tumor throughout their lives. Fortunately, medical advances have meant that the diagnosis of the disease is no longer necessarily a death sentence: many will be cured and many others will live with the disease chronically. Of course, some and others will carry that bad memory with them for the rest of their days and, for some, certain physical consequences from the treatment, which is already quite a burden. Indeed, it is a lesser evil: the important thing, obviously, is to survive. That’s what we all know… but there is ‘collateral damage’ that cancer leaves that we don’t usually think about and that makes life very difficult for survivors.

What happens if we have had a tumor and we go to a bank to ask for a mortgage? What if we want to take out life insurance or adopt a child? What happens if we dare to start a business? In these and other moments – those affected say that they encounter obstacles even for things as everyday as renewing their driving license – they will see that they have become second-class citizens and that, no matter how ‘clean’ they are, for certain entities they are a risk. who don’t want to run.

For this reason, the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), in collaboration with the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC), are joining forces to request that the privacy and dignity of those people who have overcome cancer and that any type of discrimination – related to the disease – that may occur when evaluating their financial solvency is avoided. It is about the right to be forgotten oncologically, a concept with a very poetic name and very little known. Ángela Lamarca, representative of the ESMO press committee and medical oncologist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz university hospital in Madrid, explains it to us: «Having had cancer is an impediment to accessing some services, especially financial ones. What oncological forgetfulness requires is that, five years after the remission of the disease, it is erased from your medical and moral history (that is, that you do not have to lie when filling out the paperwork to request a loan, for example)» .

According to the oncologist, she first sees distressed patients face this very difficult disease and its treatment and then observes how, once science has done its job and cured them, part of society “makes them feel excluded.” ».

For this reason, Andrés Cervantes, president of ESMO, adds that they will contribute as a stakeholder to the EU Code of Conduct which aims to ensure that changes in oncology care are reflected in the commercial practices of financial service providers to ensure that Cancer survivors can live their lives without being stigmatized or discriminated against. «They must recover their lives normally as soon as possible. To this end, we demand that oncological oblivion be established five years after the disease disappears.

Relapses



As this organization explains, the improvement in early detection and oncological treatments, with increasingly targeted and personalized therapies, has lengthened life expectancy and many manage to overcome the disease or make it chronic. Specifically, survival five years after diagnosis was more than 55% in men and almost 62% in women in patients detected between 2008 and 2013 in Spain.

“This means that cancer survival has doubled in 40 years,” they point out from this organization. Furthermore, they highlight that in most cancers, if relapses occur, they are more frequent in the first two or three years, less common between the third and fifth and, after this time, even less likely. «We know that after five years these patients have a life expectancy equal to that of the general population of the same age and characteristics. Therefore, five years in complete remission is a reasonable and logical period,” claims Cervantes.