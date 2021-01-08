The uninhabited island of Rockall in the North Atlantic will become a bone of contention after Brexit. Does it and its fish belong to Great Britain? Or Ireland?

DUBLIN taz | A rock in the North Atlantic is a point of contention between Great Britain and Ireland after Brexit. On Monday evening, Scottish marines boarded the Irish fishing trawler “Northern Celt” off Rockall and forced it to turn back. Ships registered in the EU have not been allowed to fish in the 12-mile zone around Rockall since January 1, the soldiers said.

The pyramid-shaped rock, the trunk of an extinct volcano, is less than 800 square meters, it protrudes 17 meters out of the water and is uninhabitable. In 1955, three British Marines and a scientist had a helicopter drop themselves on the rock to hoist the Union Jack and put up a bronze plaque commemorating the event.

Then Corvette Captain Desmond Scott spoke the words: “In the name of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II I hereby take possession of the island of Rockall.” In 1972 Rockall was annexed to the Scottish county of Invernessshire, some 500 kilometers away.

In 1982, the UN threw the British through the bill. According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which Great Britain has also signed, “a rock that cannot be inhabited by people and on which no economic activities are possible must not have an exclusive economic zone”.

Worth 100 billion euros

However, coastal states are allowed to register their claim to the seabed up to 350 miles offshore with the UN. The British government did so in 2009, using the St. Kilda archipelago, which was inhabited until 1930, as a reference point. At the time, London was primarily concerned with preventing the Soviet Union from spying on British nuclear tests from the North Atlantic.

Nowadays, experts estimate, the rock could be worth at least 100 billion euros. It is not just about the fishing rights there, which are important to fishermen in the north west of Ireland. The Rockall Sea has large reserves of oil and gas that have not yet been exploited. In 1997, Greenpeace occupied Rockall for 42 days.

From an Irish perspective, the Irish have senior rights to the rock. The Irish monk St. Brendan discovered Rockall as early as the 7th century on his journey to America and described it exactly. Still, in 2020, then Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: “We are not making any claims on Rockall. But we also do not accept claims from any other state.