Thursday, April 1, 2021. Four boys in dark clothing run into a Plus supermarket in Budel-Schoot, shouting and waving firearms. 37 seconds later they are gone, but the impact on employees and customers continues to resonate for a long time. They are still dealing with the consequences, mainly emotional, of this bizarre evening. “I’m afraid to walk the dog alone.”
Wout van Arensbergen
Latest update:
17:32
