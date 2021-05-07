A massive explosion occurred at a repair plant in the city of Baise in southern China, according to the Sina news portal. The footage of the consequences of the incident was published by the Telegram channel RIA News…

The incident took place on Thursday, May 6, at about 18:10 local time (13:10 Moscow time). The footage shows a large white cloud of smoke, as well as the consequences of the explosion – broken windows of houses and cars. As a result of the incident, at least one person died, three more were injured, they were taken to a medical facility. The details of the incident are being investigated and an investigation is underway.

