The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, called on the Ethiopian government to establish a sustainable ceasefire to bring peace to the region.

Faki urged, in a statement, “all parties to assume their responsibilities, in accordance with the law, to protect civilians and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, in order to provide services to those affected in the region.”

The African official also called for a “political solution” to the conflict in the region, stressing the African Union’s support for all efforts that would support peace and stability in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government announced, on Monday, that it had accepted a request for a ceasefire submitted by the government in the restive region of Tigray.

State media published the government’s statement, shortly after the Tigray Interim Administration, appointed by the central government, fled the capital, Mekele, and called for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to be delivered there.

Ethiopia’s statement said the ceasefire “will enable farmers to plow their lands, aid groups to operate without any military movement around it, and to engage with remnants of (former ruling Tigray Party) who seek peace,” adding that efforts to bring former Tigrayan leaders to justice will continue.

Ethiopia stated that the ceasefire will continue until the end of the important planting season in Tigray, knowing that the season ends in September.

The government ordered all federal and provincial authorities to respect the ceasefire.



And theThe Ethiopian government’s announcement comes After nearly 8 months of bloody conflict, hundreds of thousands of people faced the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade.