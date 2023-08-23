Abdallah Abou Deif (Niamey, Cairo)

Yesterday, the African Union announced that it had suspended Niger’s membership until the return of civil rule in the country, expressing its reservations about any possible military intervention by West African countries to restore President Mohamed Bazoum to power, calling for a diplomatic solution.

And according to a statement published yesterday, “The Peace and Security Council of the African Union held a meeting on August 14 and decided to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until the effective return of constitutional order in the country.”

In the statement published a week after the meeting, the Peace and Security Council took note of ECOWAS’ decision to deploy a force in Niger, an option that the union appears to be very divided over.

The Peace and Security Council requested the African Union Commission to study the economic, social and security implications of deploying a reserve force in Niger and to inform the Council of the results, while at the same time clearly expressing its preference for diplomatic means.

The Council said that it “supports the efforts of ECOWAS in its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through diplomatic means,” stressing its strong support for the efforts made by “ECOWAS” tirelessly for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

The military council called on the putschists in Niger to cooperate with ECOWAS and the African Union in order to restore constitutional order in a peaceful and speedy manner.

He called on member states to fully implement the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, asking them to implement them gradually while seeking to mitigate their significant consequences for the population of Niger.

Experts and political analysts considered, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that diplomatic solutions will impose themselves by the Economic Community of West African countries (ECOWAS) in the Niger crisis, amid fears of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region.

The researcher in African affairs, Anwar Ibrahim, explained that there is waiting for the position of the African Union to resolve the situation in Niger, after ECOWAS declared its readiness for military intervention in the event that the constitutional order did not return.

Ibrahim added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that everyone is trying to give priority to diplomatic solutions in the first place, especially with the difficult humanitarian conditions that West Africa suffers from, especially Niger, which suffers economically, expecting that any military intervention would lead to a state of chaos. The situation in West Africa has exploded completely.

In turn, the researcher in African affairs, Muhammad Troshin, considered, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the case of Niger is extremely complex even for decision-makers, as the African Union is indecisive in its decision regarding recent events, which is mainly due to the humanitarian crisis that everyone takes into account. , especially with its apparent emergence and growth as soon as ECOWAS announced the possibility of military intervention, which led to a scarcity of resources and food due to some of them resorting to monopolizing commodities.

He added, “All parties are trying to advance diplomatic solutions to prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening in Niger, which is suffering from the effects of terrorism, and any military intervention will lead to its growth again after years of refuting it and trying to eliminate it to advance development efforts in the West African region.”

Chadian political analyst Mohamed Omar revealed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, the continuous efforts made by prominent African personalities who enjoy the confidence of the parties to the crisis with the aim of ending the crisis, noting that the announcement by the leaders of the armies of the ECOWAS countries to prepare for military intervention is not a decision, but rather a mere willingness. More, while the decision remains in the hands of political leaders.