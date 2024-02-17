Addis Ababa (agencies)

Yesterday, leaders of the African Union countries opened a two-day summit in Addis Ababa to discuss several issues, including the advancement of education, reform of bloc structures, regional integration, and economic integration, in light of political crises that threaten to undermine development on the continent.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, said during the opening of the meeting of the Executive Council of the African Union, which includes the foreign ministers of member states, that “renewed military coups, acts of violence before and after elections, and humanitarian crises related to war or the effects of climate change, are all sources of very great concern for us.” .

He said that the Great Lakes region in Central Africa is witnessing an exacerbation of “eternal crises” fueled by the conflict in eastern Democratic Congo.

Faki stressed that “Africa cannot remain idle and not work to promote real peace in the region,” noting that these factors “seriously threaten to undermine the indicators of Africa’s advancement that we are proud of.”

The Ethiopian News Agency said that 49 countries confirmed their attendance at the 37th Summit of Heads of Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, including 30 countries represented by their heads of state, in addition to international leaders and representatives of regional and international organizations, led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and other countries and partners. Local media reports also stated that during their summit, which will be held under the slogan “African education appropriate for the twenty-first century, building flexible educational systems to increase access to comprehensive, continuous, good and appropriate learning in Africa,” the union’s leaders will focus on the education file.

The reports indicated that education conditions will receive priority on the leaders’ agenda by choosing it as the theme of the African Union for the year 2024, with the aim of uniting African countries within the framework of a plan to advance education on the continent through designing and implementing educational models of flexible and comprehensive quality to bring about a transformation in the field of education in Africa.

She added that the discussions will also focus on questions and issues such as reforming the structures of the African bloc, regional integration, economic integration, and announcing the launch of the second ten-year plan to implement the African Union Agenda 2063 (The Africa We Want).

The summit comes amid increasing challenges on the agenda of the Union’s leaders, especially with regard to the security situation, internal fighting, and the escalation of violence and terrorism in a number of countries in the eastern continent, such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The west of the continent is also witnessing worrying security and political conditions, especially in the countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, in addition to a political crisis in Senegal due to the election file, the conflict between the authorities and the opposition, and the challenges and crises related to terrorism, extremism, and climate change that are casting a shadow throughout the continent.