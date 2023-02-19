The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, told AFP on Sunday that the continental organization will organize a conference on national reconciliation in Libya, in the latest attempt to restore stability to the conflict-torn country.
“We have met with the various parties and we are in the process of working with them to set a date and venue for the national conference,” he said after a press conference that concluded the two-day African Union summit.
The conference will be held “under the auspices of a high-level African Union committee” chaired by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, according to Faki Mahamat.
#African #Union #plans #organize #conference #Libya
Leave a Reply