The group of the world’s 20 leading economies welcomes the African Union as a permanent member. It is considered a powerful recognition of the continent of more than one billion inhabitants, whose States seek to play a greater role on the international scene. The G20 countries are currently meeting in India at their traditional summit, which this time is characterized by the significant absence of two powers: Russia and China.

The African Union, which brings together the richest and most powerful countries in the world, has become a permanent member of the G20, as declared on Saturday, September 9, by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the bloc’s summit held in New Delhi.

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union, the only regional bloc with full members. Its previous name was “invited international organization”.

Modi, in his opening speech at the summit, invited the African Union, represented by its President Azali Assoumani, to sit at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

“It is an honor to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 family. This will strengthen the G20 and also the voice of the Global South,” read a message on Modi’s official account on social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The regional bloc had been waiting for seven years to become a full member of the group, its representative Ebba Kalondo said. Until now, South Africa was the only African country participating in the group.

A year ago, US President Joe Biden had called for making the African Union’s membership in the G20 permanent, detailing that it was taking “a long time” to happen.

What does belonging to the G20 mean? Analysts interviewed by AP point out that it is a sign of the geopolitical ascendancy of a continent with a young demographic, which by 2050 will represent a quarter of the global population.

Permanent membership in the G20 is equivalent to recognizing the continent as a global power in its own right.

With PA